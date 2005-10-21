This weekend, the reigning Ms. M&Fs took the fun-factor to the nth degree. Alicia Marie and Jennifer Nicole Lee showed their best sides to the world, as they debuted at the 2005 Mr. Olympia Weekend. Their duties included presentation of awards, backstage interviews, rubbing elbows with megastars like Arnold, and generally improving the disposition of the planet by making every male in attendance feel that maybe, just maybe, he had a shot with one . . or two . . . of them.

