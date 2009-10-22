We’re proud to announce that Muscle & Fitness was one of the 22 elite magazines – out of the 249 that the Magazine Publishers of America keeps tabs on – that were cited by businessinsider.com as a “miracle mag” for making gains (up 13.2 percent from '08) despite the downtrodden global economy.

We’d like to offer a thank you to our loyal readers and subscribers for your ongoing support. We’ll make you a deal – you keep reading, we’ll continue to bring you all the cutting edge info on fitness and nutrition.

READ THE STORY: 22 MAGAZINES ARE ACTUALLY KICKING BUTT IN 2009