UFC Releases Octagon, a 392 page book with over 800 four-color and black-and-white photographs

PowerHouse Books and Ultimate Fighting Championship® are partnering to launch Octagon™, a limited edition clothbound book nestled in a handmade leatherbound clamshell box with tip on. At 20.5 x 26 inches, 392 pages, and over 800 four-color and black-and-white photographs, Octagon weighs in at over 50 lbs. The Collector's Edition of 450 retails for $2,500, and the Deluxe Collector's Edition of 150, featuring a signed and numbered 16 x 20 inch chromogenic print, retails for $7,500. Octagon will be available in December 2007.

"Octagon has been a gargantuan undertaking and announces to the world that the UFC is not only on the cutting edge of one of the fastest growing sports in the USA but also a leader and major contributor to culture and the arts," commented powerHouse Books' Associate Publisher, Craig Cohen. "Kevin Lynch's photographic talent and the UFC's bold vision to publish Octagon with the utmost respect to quality will defy all preconceived notions of what mixed martial arts is about and what an art book can be."

"This is a big moment in the history of the sport when a book of this quality and size is made available to fans of the Ultimate Fighting Championship", said Dana White, President of Zuffa, LLC. "I think of other great books, such as Goat, the tribute to Muhammad Ali, and I'm proud that Octagon will be right alongside it on my bookshelf."

Previews of the book can be arranged through private viewings at The powerHouse Arena, Brooklyn.