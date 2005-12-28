TITUS AND RYAN: THE LATEST

For days the bodybuilding rumor mill has buzzed with word of Craig Titus and wife Kelly Ryan being involved Â- or not involved — in a Las Vegas homicide.

M&F just received the following press release from the Las Vegas Police Department. WeÂll continue to update as developments occur.

On December 14, 2005 at approximately 4:40 a.m., a trucker was traveling on State Route 160 ( Blue Diamond Rd) from Pahrump toward Las Vegas, when he spotted a fire in the desert about a half-mile from the road. When firefighters extinguished the blaze, they observed what appeared to be human remains in the trunk of the car.

The remains were confirmed to be that of a human, and under the circumstances, it is being investigated as a homicide.

***UPDATE***

Investigation into above incident has resulted in arrest warrants being issued for three suspects.

1. Titus, Craig Michael, DOB: 01/14/1965, 5ft 8 inches, 225 lbs., brown hair with hazel eyes. Hair is very short.

2. Ryan, Kelly Ann, DOB: 07/10/1972, 5ft 3 inches, 120 lbs., brown hair with green eyes.

Titus has a no-bail arrest warrant charging him with murder and third degree arson.

Ryan has a no-bail arrest warrant charging her with accessory to murder and third degree arson.

A third suspect has been identified as 23 year old Anthony Gross. Gross is in custody and has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of accessory to murder and third degree arson.

Craig Titus and Kelly Ryan are husband and wife and were living in the southwest area of Las Vegas. Both are successful body builders and hold numerous titles in the body building and fitness industry.

At this time it is unclear where the two suspects may have fled.