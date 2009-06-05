15 Exercises for Massive Forearms
Now is your chance to be a model for muscle & fitness or muscle & fitness hers!
Enter the casting call at:
Hyatt hotel lobby
24500 town center drive
Valencia, CA 91355
on
Saturday, June 13, 2009
1pm-5pm.
If you can't make it to the casting, please email your photos to mfmodels@muscleandfitness.com