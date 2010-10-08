Click here to enter!

A mild-mannered record company employee gets a hilarious crash course in how to party like a rock star in the must-see comedy Get Him to the Greek, available on Blu-ray Hi-Def, DVD, digital download and video on demand September 28 from Universal Studios Home Entertainment. The latest no-holds-barred comedy from writer and director Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and producer Judd Apatow (Superbad, Knocked Up), Get Him to the Greek is a hilarious and unpredictable laugh fest filled with unforgettable moments by a top-notch cast. The 2-Disc Blu-ray, 2-Disc DVD Collector’s Edition and single disc DVD include an unrated, never-before-seen cut of the movie, plus the version of the film originally shown in theaters and a digital copy of the film that can be viewed on an array of electronic devices. A wealth of bonus features, including extended and alternate scenes, music videos, gag reels, karaoke, filmmaker commentary and much more will make viewers feel like they have a front-row seat to one of the year’s biggest comedy hits.

A spin-off of 2008’s hugely successful Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek reunites Jonah Hill (Superbad), playing a low-ranking record-label employee, and Russell Brand (Despicable Me), the ultimate larger-than-life rock-star Aldous Snow. Also starring are Sean Combs (aka P. Diddy) in a devastatingly funny comic turn, Rose Byrne (“Damages”) and Elisabeth Moss (“Mad Men”), plus cameos from music and media stars including Pink, Christina Aguilera, Lars Ulrich, Pharrel, Meredith Viera, Billy Bush, Mario Lopez, Kurt F. Loder and Paul Krugman.

Click here to enter!