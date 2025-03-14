The internet is a crazy place, and sometimes rumors can take over social media long before the truth comes out.

On March 14th, posts had been made that announced Robby Robinson, better known to the bodybuilding world as “The Black Prince” and a star from Pumping Iron, has reportedly passed away at the age of 78. The news of Robinson’s passing was first shared by a long time training partner and well-known television personality Rick Valente on his Instagram post which can be seen below.

News of Robinson’s death had already been circulating online, but there had not been any formal announcements as to a cause of death or if Robinson had any pre-existing health conditions that led to his passing.

Within hours of many tributes being shared honoring Robinson, another Hall of Famer, Shawn Ray, who had earlier posted a tribute to Robinson before removing it, made a second post confirming that Robinson was in fact alive and well.

Let’s Give Him His Due Respect Anyway

On the stage, Robinson may be best remembered as the 1994 Masters Olympia champion, the first in the competition’s history. He was also a former Mr. World winner, and a top Mr. Olympia competitor throughout the 1970s and ’80s. His last onstage appearance as a competitor was at the 2000 Masters Olympia, where he won the Over 50 category.

In recent years, Robinson has celebrated even more fame and recognition for his training efforts well into his 70’s and for his collaborations with fellow bodybuilding legend Mike O’Hearn on O’Hearn’s YouTube channel. Generations of fans have been inspired by his physique, training, success, and wisdom, and perhaps many more fans will be going forward.

The Black Prince himself had not acknowledged the rumors of his death, but fortunately it has been confirmed he is still with us and is likely getting ready for another trip to Gold’s Gym Venice to put more work in while continuing to defy Father Time.