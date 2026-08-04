Brazilian MMA star, Allan Nascimento was found unresponsive on Aug. 3 after suffering a heart attack, according to a statement released by the UFC.

The flyweight fighter, who was known as “Puro Osso,” meaning “Skin and Bones,” was just 34 years of age and had an MMA record of 27 wins and 7 losses. His final fight took place several weeks ago at UFC Fight Night on June 20, 2026, losing via split decision against Mitch Raposo.

“Despite the efforts of the responding medical team, he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” confirmed the UFC’s statement. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Allan’s family, friends, teammates, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Allan Nascimento Found a Brotherhood With MMA

Nascimento, who was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, made a name for himself in 2018, appearing on Dana White’s Contender Series. He went on to build a 4-2 record with the UFC, and in a video released just eight weeks ago, Nascimento explained that he started his MMA journey in 2007 by learning Muay Thai. “Actually, I was a skinny, tiny guy,” he recalled. “And, when I entered the gym, that I stepped in to train, they already nicknamed me ‘Pure Osso.’ “

Nascimento explained that while his family had been hesitant about him entering combat sports, they began to respect his day-to-day work ethic and eventually got on board. Sadly, Nascimento’s father passed away before his UFC debut, but he always felt his dad’s presence and even carried a photograph of him to UFC bouts.

“Today our team loses much more than an athlete,” read a tribute released by Chute Box, the gym that the fighter was affiliated with. “We lost a warrior, a friend, a dedicated competitor, and an extraordinary human being who earned the respect and admiration of all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Nascimento had been scheduled to be a guest coach as part of The Charles Oliveira Experience on Aug. 9 in Lynchburg, VA. “Today I lost a brother that the fight game gave me,” wrote the former UFC lightweight champion and current holder of the BMF belt. “Thank you for always being by my side, for sharing the mats and the corner. I have nothing but gratitude for having you with me — in training, in the corner, and just hanging out. I love you, man; you’re a legend.”