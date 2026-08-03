As a young bodybuilder, Arnold Schwarzenegger inspired millions to pick up the weights and build some quality muscle. And while the Terminator star may have turned 79 on July 30, 2026, he still has no intention of putting down the dumbbells. Instead, Arnold is using this latest milestone to inspire even more muscle, by offering an entire year’s access of his popular fitness app for free, when you complete a very reasonable challenge.

“I don’t want any gifts,” explained the bodybuilder-turned-actor. “From today through Sunday, August 9, join the Pump Club app and complete four workout programs in your first year, and you pay nothing. Zero. Nada. Zilch.” The Commando star explained that there is no catch, and no small print. “Show up, do the work, and your first year is free,” he enthused via an inspiring Instagram post.

How to get a year of Arnold’s Pump Club App, for free

Arnold’s popular Pump Club app, featuring the seven-time Mr Olympia’s own advice and training programs, usually costs $16.99 per month following a seven day free trial, but to celebrate the big man’s birthday, here’s how to get an entire year for free.

“Sign up. Try it free for 7 days. Pay $100 for your first year. Complete four programs. Get $100 back automatically,” explained the Eraser star. “$50 after your first, $50 after your fourth.” This means that after completing just four programs, you’ll get a complete refund.

For those who are still wondering how the offer can be legit, Arnold explained his ethos. “The Pump Club is not backed by a private equity fund or a hedge fund. It’s backed by me,” he told his 26-million-plus IG followers. “This is a crusade, not just a business. I’ve been trying to get people to train for six decades, and I finally found something that works. If I can make millions of you train all year, I’ll take the loss.”

Well, they do say that it’s better to give than to receive! To take Arnold up on his generous offer, sign up here, and don’t forget to wish him a happy 79th year ahead!

Wish Arnold Schwarzenegger a Happy 79th Birthday Here!