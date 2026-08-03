Nick Walker is striding toward the 2026 Mr. Olympia final in Las Vegas following an emphatic victory in Tampa over the weekend.

The immensely popular bodybuilding show, which took place in Tampa, FL, between July 30 and August 1, delivered world-class competition across ten bodybuilding divisions, offering a route to qualify for the industry’s most prestigious event. Top of the pack this year was Nick Walker, who is now hoping to build on the sixth place that he achieved in Vegas at last year’s “O”

“I’m coming to embarrass,” said Walker of the now very real prospect of dealing with his competition on the Olympia stage. “I want everyone to see that there’s a big separation between me and my opponents. There will be distance… and a long distance,” he added.

The competition is certainly set to be fierce in Sin City. To win his first M. Olympia trophy, Walker will need to impress the judges against the likes of current champ, Derek Lunsford, and other previous Sandow winners including Samson Dauda (2024), and Hadi Choopan (2022). Not to mention other hot contenders like Andrew Jacked.

To punch his Olympia ticket in Tampa, “The Mutant” finished 10 points clear of his nearest rival and runner-up, James Hollingshead, who was gracious in defeat, and wrote “CHAMP” in a show of support via Instagram.

Walker is no doubt building a ton of momentum, having placed second in the 2026 Arnold Classic and is now going to cause problems for anyone who underestimates his potential on stage in September. “This just got really interesting,” commented seven-time Mr. Olympia winner, Phil Heath. Indeed, it has!

2026 Tampa Pro Winners in full:

Nick Walker (Men’s Open)

Courage Opara (Men’s 212)

Corey Morris (Men’s Physique)

Kyrylo Khudaiev (Men’s Classic Physique)

Paula Ranta (Women’s Open)

Amanda Machado (Women’s Physique)

Tamera Barrett (Women’s Figure)

Jordan Brannon (Bikini)

Camila Rodrigues (Women’s Wellness)

Svetlana Fedkina (Women’s Fit Model)

Joe Weider’s Olympia weekend takes place from September 24 to 27. For more information on attending the biggest event in bodybuilding, strength, and fitness, click here.