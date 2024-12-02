Maui Grown Muscle & Joint Recovery Set

$99 | Maui Grown Remedies | M&F Partner

Recover like a pro with Maui Grown Remedies’ Muscle & Joint Recovery Set. This powerful combo—featuring the CBD Transdermal Nanogel and Activated Cannabinoid Balm—delivers fast, targeted relief and full-body recovery for athletes and wellness seekers alike.

Why It’s Awesome

• The CBD Transdermal Nanogel uses cutting-edge nanotechnology to shrink CBD molecules, increasing absorption rates by up to 10x for deep tissue penetration and rapid relief from joint discomfort and stiffness.

• The Activated Cannabinoid Balm, infused with black pepper, sweet birch, and eucalyptus cannabinoids, hydrates and soothes sore muscles. Ideal for post-workout recovery or easing everyday tension.

• This set is trusted by athletes and featured in luxury spas, offering targeted, lasting relief that fits seamlessly into your wellness routine.

Who It’s For:

Athletes, fitness enthusiasts, weekend warriors, and anyone seeking fast, effective recovery solutions. Whether you’re training for a marathon, bouncing back from leg day, or tackling everyday aches and pains, this set is your secret weapon for enhanced recovery.