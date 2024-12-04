Duracell M150 Portable Charging Hub

Duracell M150 Portable Charging Hub

$139 | powerstations.duracell.com

The Duracell M150 Portable Charging Hub delivers serious power in a sleek, compact package. With 150W of energy and a whopping 91 Wh (25,000 mAh) capacity, this hub keeps your devices juiced up whether you’re at home, at work, or off the grid.

Why It’s Awesome:

Versatile Ports: Charge everything from laptops to phones with 2 USB-C ports (100W/60W) and 2 USB-A ports (18W each).

Wireless Charging: The tiltable lid doubles as a 15W wireless charger for compatible phones.

Fast Recharging: Fully recharge in just 2.5 hours via dock or USB-C.

Who’s It For?

Perfect for travelers, remote workers, or anyone who juggles multiple devices. With a compact size (3.1” x 6.4”) and lightweight build (1.8 lbs.), the M150 fits seamlessly into your lifestyle.8 Stay powered and productive with the Duracell M150 Portable Charging Hub—power you can rely on, wherever you go.