Denago Commute

Commute to school or work in style with the Denago Commute Model 1 eBike. This Class III eBike is designed to replace cars in any urban location and is capable of reaching a top speed of 28 MPH. The inclusion of features like a rear rack, suspension fork, and integrated headlight provide the eBike with added functionality when compared to a mountain bike. The hidden lithium-ion battery is kept safe and secure with a useful key and lock system. Commute for more than 45 miles between charges.