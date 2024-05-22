28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
By now you know that pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America which is sending pickleball gear sales through the roof. With such great demand, pickleball equipment is expanding allowing for high-quality gear for both newbies and pros.
From backyard game sets to subscription boxes loaded with pickleball attire and equipment, these items will level up your gaming experience wherever you play.
Green Hybrid Pickleball (Set of 3)
Designed for both indoor and outdoor play, these pickleballs are best known for
balancing performance, and consistency and encompasses a durable and sturdy surface.
Buy it: $14 at RECESS
Pickleball Retriever Tube
Perfect for all levels of play, this tube effortlessly retrieves, stores, and transports picklballs.
Buy it: $34.99 at Franklin
Adidas Drive/Match Pickleball Paddle (Set of 2)
Crafted for beginners, this set offers a blend of innovation and versatility while providing diversity for different play styles and preferences.
Buy it: $89 at PickleballGalaxy
Franklin Pickleball Glove (Unisex)
Designed to absorb sweat and reduce friction, these unisex gloves come in an array of sizes and give you the extra grip you need for a successful game.
Buy it: $19.99 at Franklin
Sketchers Viper Court Pro Shoe
Designed specifically for pickleball, this stylish yet durable shoe provides responsiveness in a light breathable package.
Buy it: $109.95 Men’s and Women’s at Holabird Sports
Selkirk Prestige Pickleball Visor (unisex)
Block the sun out of your eyes in style with this ultra-comfortable visor designed with a wide elastic band on the back side for extra comfort and size adjustment.
Buy it: $30 at Selkirk
Selkirk Unisex Pickleball Court Shirt
The super soft unisex T-shirt is made from Selkirk’s ultimate tri-blend producing a comfortable and breathable experience.
Buy it: $35 at Selkirk
FILA Pickleball Short (Men’s)
Designed to make you feel calm, cool, and comfy, these shorts are lightweight, breathable and durable.
Buy it: $30 at FILA (Link Broken)
Sketchers Women’s Pickleball Shorts
Crafted with a smocked elastic waistband with outer drawcord, mesh-lined side pockets, and a shaped hem, these lightweight shorts are UPF 40+ sun protection and offer a quick-drying moisture-wicking performance
Buy it: $39 at Total Pickleball
RECESS Chocolate Rally Backpack
Made out of a lightweight yet sturdy material, this backpack has zippered pockets in all the right places to keep your essentials organized. The backpack can fit up to two paddles in the front zipper section.
Zgdao Pickleball Set (For backyard/Driveway)
Perfect for those who wish to play pickleball any time, this backyard set comes with a 22-foot regulation-size net, 4 pickleball paddles, pickleballs, and a carry bag.
Buy it: $99.99 at Amazon
Franklin ProShot Pickleballer Ball Machine
This simple training machine is compact, easy to transport, has a 15-ball capacity, and allows you to assist in pickleball drills on your own.
Buy it: $124.99 at Total Pickleball
The Pickleball Box
A pickleball lover’s dream, this quarterly subscription box delivers premium pickleball apparel, equipment, accessories, and nutrition directly to your door every three months.
Subscription at The Dink Shop