By now you know that pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America which is sending pickleball gear sales through the roof. With such great demand, pickleball equipment is expanding allowing for high-quality gear for both newbies and pros.

From backyard game sets to subscription boxes loaded with pickleball attire and equipment, these items will level up your gaming experience wherever you play.

Green Hybrid Pickleball (Set of 3)

Designed for both indoor and outdoor play, these pickleballs are best known for

balancing performance, and consistency and encompasses a durable and sturdy surface.

Buy it: $14 at RECESS

Pickleball Retriever Tube

Perfect for all levels of play, this tube effortlessly retrieves, stores, and transports picklballs.

Buy it: $34.99 at Franklin

Adidas Drive/Match Pickleball Paddle (Set of 2)

Crafted for beginners, this set offers a blend of innovation and versatility while providing diversity for different play styles and preferences.

Buy it: $89 at PickleballGalaxy

Franklin Pickleball Glove (Unisex)

Designed to absorb sweat and reduce friction, these unisex gloves come in an array of sizes and give you the extra grip you need for a successful game.

Buy it: $19.99 at Franklin

Sketchers Viper Court Pro Shoe

Designed specifically for pickleball, this stylish yet durable shoe provides responsiveness in a light breathable package.

Buy it: $109.95 Men’s and Women’s at Holabird Sports

Selkirk Prestige Pickleball Visor (unisex)

Block the sun out of your eyes in style with this ultra-comfortable visor designed with a wide elastic band on the back side for extra comfort and size adjustment.

Buy it: $30 at Selkirk

Selkirk Unisex Pickleball Court Shirt

The super soft unisex T-shirt is made from Selkirk’s ultimate tri-blend producing a comfortable and breathable experience.

Buy it: $35 at Selkirk

FILA Pickleball Short (Men’s)

Designed to make you feel calm, cool, and comfy, these shorts are lightweight, breathable and durable.

Buy it: $30 at FILA (Link Broken)

Sketchers Women’s Pickleball Shorts

Crafted with a smocked elastic waistband with outer drawcord, mesh-lined side pockets, and a shaped hem, these lightweight shorts are UPF 40+ sun protection and offer a quick-drying moisture-wicking performance

Buy it: $39 at Total Pickleball

RECESS Chocolate Rally Backpack

Made out of a lightweight yet sturdy material, this backpack has zippered pockets in all the right places to keep your essentials organized. The backpack can fit up to two paddles in the front zipper section.

Buy it: $108 Unisex at RECESS

Zgdao Pickleball Set (For backyard/Driveway)

Perfect for those who wish to play pickleball any time, this backyard set comes with a 22-foot regulation-size net, 4 pickleball paddles, pickleballs, and a carry bag.

Buy it: $99.99 at Amazon

Franklin ProShot Pickleballer Ball Machine

This simple training machine is compact, easy to transport, has a 15-ball capacity, and allows you to assist in pickleball drills on your own.

Buy it: $124.99 at Total Pickleball

The Pickleball Box

A pickleball lover’s dream, this quarterly subscription box delivers premium pickleball apparel, equipment, accessories, and nutrition directly to your door every three months.

Subscription at The Dink Shop