It takes a heightened level of mental toughness and defiance to grow up as the grandson of Muhammed Ali and not shy away from the sport where your grandfather is known as “The Greatest” and “The People’s Champ.” For Nico Ali Walsh, boxing has always been a part of the fabric of his upbringing. It was hard not to fall in love with how it tested him while also showing him what he was capable of as his skills continued to progress.

Walsh (8-0, 5 KOs) learned early that there would never be any escaping the comparisons and mentioning of the man he calls “Poppy.” Rather than run from that pressure, the 23-year-old leaned into it and has found an edge in knowing that with each bout, he’s not only creating his own legacy but he’s also adding to that of his legendary grandfather

Walsh faces Danny Rosenberger May 20, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. His bout is one of the undercard headliners of Saturday night’s event in which Devin Haney will defend his lightweight championship against Vasiliy Lomachenko, which will be televised on pay-per-view on ESPN.

Walsh recently took a break in between training to talk M&F through some of his fight-time favorites when he’s sparring and on the go.

NIKE Machomai Boxing Boots

These are the only boxing shoes I wear. They’re comfortable and have an old-school look about them. I float like a butterfly with these on my feet.

Sparring Cup

You never know when you have to go a few rounds, so I always have this in the gym with me. I’ve never been hit down low without a cup, and I don’t want to find out want it feels like! It has my butterfly logo on it and looks like what the pros used to wear 50, 60 years ago.

Hand Wraps

I can’t go to the gym without my wraps. I can’t train without my wraps. A boxer must always protect their hands, and these wraps keep my hands ready to throw.

Jump Rope

It’s an important part of my boxing routine. Every day I jump rope, so I always make sure it’s in my bag.

Journal

I track all of my workouts in this journal, and it’s the tool I use to document my boxing journey. I enjoy documenting the indelible memories I’ve made and will continue to make.

Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro

I always use these when I run, and it gives me the motivation I need to crush my workouts. I listen to chill rap and R&B. I’m an old soul, so I listen to the classics.

Deodorant

The boxing gym is stinky enough, so I like to keep my personal hygiene on point!

Fujifilm Instax Mini Polaroid Camera

I take random pictures of the gym. Again, I like to document my boxing journey. It’s important to capture these memories. Life goes by fast. I want to remember my younger years.

Custom Everlast Gloves

I love the color. They put my custom butterfly logo on it. I love their gloves because they fit well and you don’t really have to break them in.

Head Gear

I’m always ready to spar, so I bring the headgear with me. A boxer always needs to stay ready.

