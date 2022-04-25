See you later cabin fever! Spring is finally here and it’s time to lace up your running shoes and start racking up the miles.

Whether you’re running along a waterfront, in your neighborhood, or trailing through the woods, we’ve got you covered in the men’s running gear department. From seasoned runners to beginners alike, here’s everything you need to get the best out of each run!

Men’s Running Sneakers:

Reebok Floatride Energy 4

Crafted for both new and seasoned runners alike, while encompassing key qualities of a high-performance running shoe at an accessible price point, Reebok’s newly released Floatride Energy 4 shoes are lightweight, breathable, and durable. The new speed shift upper provides protection and durability, while their signature Floatride Energy foam gives a lightweight, responsive ride. Just in time for warm-weather runs.

Purchase: $110 at reebok.com

Altra Running Lone Peak 6 Trail Running Shoe

Take on any terrain or trail with Lone Peak’s newest edition, the Lone Peak 6. The ultra-durable trail shoe features a grippy MaxTrac™ outsole providing the perfect combination of grip and traction; designed to take on the toughest terrain. Lone Peak’s signature FootShape™ comfort gives your feet more space to sit naturally and is designed to address biological differences in men’s and women’s feet – providing a personalized experience.

Purchase: $140 at altrarunning.com

Saucony Men’s Guide 14

Guiding your every mile, Saucony’s newly formulated PWRRUN foam, packs in more performance with a soft, responsive and springy- feel, delivering a lively sensation and stability for runners. The crafted underfoot guidance frame and supportive upper, provide a stable and seamless run.

Purchase: $140 at saucony.com

HOKA ONE ONE Mach 4 Road-running Shoes

Log long miles comfortably and confidently with HOKA ONE ONE Mach 4 running shoes. The extended heels with SwallowTail construction are designed to provide a smooth impact and stable ride for your every run. Designed with an anatomical achilles tab that helps prevent tendon irritation and a heel design that lessens the impact downhills, you’ll be logging the miles with ease.

Purchase: $130 at hoka.com

New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro v6 GTX

Dedicated to off-road exploring, the Fresh Foam Hierro v6 GTX is designed to handle uneven terrain, debris, and moisture while providing a stable, supportive run. The Fresh Foam midsole cushioning is precision-engineered to deliver an ultra-cushioned, lightweight ride while the GORE-TEX waterproof fabric protects feet from wind, rain, and water without sacrificing breathability.

Purchase: $160 at newbalance.com

Brooks Levitate 5

Add a little more bounce to your step with the latest installment of these popular Brooks runners. It's stretchier material allows your feet to propel in a more comfortable and flexible manner, while DNA AMP midsole technology allows for a more springlike effect with each step. WITH its arrow-point pattern in the outsole helps in full stride each step, making these great for both long distance runs along the roadway or at your gym's treadmill.

Purchase: $150 at brooksrunning.com

Men’s Running Tops:

Reebok Tech Style Activchill Move T-shirt

Stay cool during your hottest runs with Reebok’s ACTIVCHILL fabric which includes a mesh back created to give you that, standing-in-front of the fan feeling with each stride. With maximum airflow and breathable, sweat-wicking material, you’ll be able to push your runs longer.

Purchase: $35 reebok.com

New Balance Impact Run Short Sleeve

Designed to keep your body cool and comfortable, the Impact runs short sleeve features fast-drying NB ICEx technology and a breathable mesh fabric so you can keep the pace. The reflective detail is designed to catch the light, adding a layer of safety no matter the time of your run.

Purchase: $45 at newbalance.com

North Face Wander Sun Hoodie

Stay comfortable beyond your comfort zone with FlashDry™ technology, and UPF 40+ protection from the sun. The soft double-knit fabric includes sweat-wicking material and a hood for extra UV protection for your neck and head.

Purchase: $50 at thenorthface.com

Under Armour Iso-Chill Run Laser Tank

The game-changing Iso-Chill fabric is creatively designed to disperse body heat away from your skin keeping you cool, while wicking sweat, and allowing the material to dry quickly. The Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes, and the 4-way stretch material allows you to move freely in every direction.

Purchase: $50 at underarmour.com

Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Hoodie

Run in style while wicking sweat and staying cool with the Capilene Daily hoodie. The deep hood provides additional coverage from the sun while the miDori™ bioSoft plant-based fabric softener increases wicking speed and ensures long-term softness with minimal stitching and seaming for maximum skin comfort.

Purchase: $55 at REI.com

Men’s Running Shorts:

Reebok Speed Shorts 2.0

Built for speed, these lightweight running shorts will have you looking forward to each run. Created with Speedwick tech designed to keep you cool and dry while you push for your personal best, Reebok’s speed shorts 2.0 are made with at least 30% recycled or repurposed materials and a comfortable waistband ensures a stay-put fit. The side hem slits let you move freely no matter the distance making your run more enjoyable with every stride.

Purchase: $40 at reebok.com

New Balance Impact Run Shorts

Designed to give you a hands-free run while staying cool in the sun, the Impact run shorts feature a zippered pocket for valuables, plus a storage tunnel where you can thread extra layers when your workout heats up. NB DRY fast-drying technology wicks moisture away from your body to help you work out with ease, while the inner brief has moisture-wicking NB DRY technology for a comfortable feel.

Purchase: $50 at newbalance.com

Decathlon Kiprun Light Running Shorts

Specifically designed for hot-weather runs, the Kiprun Light running short features moisture-wicking material that absorbs and diffuses sweat while drying quickly. Accompanied by rear pockets for a smartphone or flask, and a key pocket on the inside, you’ll never have to miss out on a run on those hot summer days.

Purchase: $20 at decathlon.com

Patagonia Strider Pro Running Shorts

Go the distance with these quick-drying, highly-breathable, water-repellent running shorts. The build-in odor-resistant liner and 5-inch inseam provide a comfortable and confident run; no matter how much you sweat.

Purchase: $69 at REI.com

Tracksmith Session Shorts

Available in 5- and 7-inch inseam, the Tracksmith Session shorts are the perfect combination of comfort and performance. With sweat-wicking material and high-quality Veloce fabric made in Northern Italy, the material moves with your every stride while wicking-sweat and returning to its original shape.

Purchase: $68 at tracksmith.com

Brooks Sherpa 7-inch 2-in-1 Short

Wear these for a comfortable and enjoyable run or work out hard at the gym. Brooks has come up with a short versatile enough for all types of workouts. Three pockets provide plenty of room for a phone or wallet or anything else.

Purchase: $68 at brooksrunning.com

HEX Performance Detergent

Sweaty running clothes and doing laundry go hand-in-hand. HEX Performance detergent is specifically designed to thoroughly clean sweat-wicking, stretching, and breathable clothes in ways regular detergent can’t. The HEX molecule is small and smart enough to find its way into the tight weave of your activewear, and truly clean from the inside out; prolonging the life of your workout clothes, protecting the fabric, and improving them after each wash.

Purchase: Starting at $12 at hexperformance.com