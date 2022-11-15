If there’s one thing Peloton riders can count on when they take one of Tunde Oyeneyin’s classes is that they are going to be pushed to their limits. As someone who was once 70 pounds heavier than she is today, she knows what’s possible with movement and doing things with purpose.

Before a recent ride, Tunde Oyeneyin dived into some of her workout necessities for Muscle and Fitness, which include some mainstays from her skincare routine. The author of SPEAK also shared her current literary selection, the plant protein she’s reaching for after a good sweat, and the shoe of choice for her strength classes.

Revlon The Gloss & So Fierce! Eyes Wide Open Mascara / Tatcha Face Cleansing Oil / Supergoop SPF 50 Face & Body Lotion

These are some of my staple beauty products that I like to have with me to apply and reapply throughout the day! I always cleanse my face after a workout, followed by a good face and body sunscreen (a must for all skin types). Good skincare and just a little mascara brightens the face in just minutes.

Daily Jam

I always have a book with me. Currently I’m reading Daily Jam by Sarah Gardner. JAM is an acronym for Just A Minute. All you need is one minute a day to read about ways to be more present in our daily lives.

Peloton Heart Rate Pod

I wear my heart rate monitor to track my progress and know that I am in the zone!

ON 100% Gold Standard Plant Protein

I’ve been drinking Optimum Nutrition’s 100% Gold Standard Plant Protein for a while now. It’s my go-to and having it in my gym bag helps me feel ready for a workout as well as recovered afterwards. It’s the perfect way to get plants and protein in my diet (24 grams of protein). I love the creamy vanilla flavor.

Protein Shaker

I always have a shaker on hand. It’s the easiest way to make a shake on-the-go for a pre-workout snack or post-workout recovery. Just add your ingredients, drop in the ball, and shake. It makes for a great consistency while out and about.

Nike Towel

If you’ve ever taken a class with me, you know that the sweat is real. I’ve always got 2 towels on hand! This one is really soft and super absorbent.

Nike Water Bottle

Hydration is key, always. I typically like a squeezable water bottle with a push-pull spout for easy drinking on the go and while on the bike.

Nike Shoes

I bring a pair of Metcons with me for my strength classes. These have great cushioning, support, and traction.

Airpods

I never leave the house without them! I love my playlists and music is such a strong motivator for me. Use them while walking down the street or running errands and you’ll be surprised at how your music can help you pick up the pace during ordinary moments for more movement during the day.

Pocket App

It’s an app that I’ve been loving and using everywhere I go, especially while working out. It’s a space to save all of the things you find on your phone to one place. It has a listening feature where I can listen to articles while I’m working out.

Nike Backpack

This backpack is basically glued to me – I don’t go many places without it. It has ample room for all of my essentials and helps me keep all of my gear organized.

