Johanne Defay is as tough as they come in the world of surfing. Since qualifying for the World Surf League tour in 2014 — and aside from an injury-impacted 2023 — the French native has finished in the top 10 every year. Just last month, Defay continued making waves for European surfers by winning bronze in Tahiti during the Olympic Games.

With the new jewelry safely secured and still on an Olympic high, Johanne Defay unpacked his bag for M + F and took us through some of her most vital training assets. From Zogs sex wax (get your mind out of the shallows), French-brand snacks, to her GoPro, her bag is filled with everything necessary to avoid wiping out.

O’NEILL Women’s Wetsuit/Bikini

So, first of all, I have a bikini and wetsuit from my major sponsor, O’Neill. This is super important as without these, I can’t surf or get in the water.

Futures AM1 Techflex Thruster

I have fins to go to the bottom of the board. These can be taken out of the board to travel and to change to different templates. Without these the board will not turn so these are super important.

Buy Futures AM1 Techflex Thruster: $135 at Futuresfins

Helmet

The helmet is a new thing that I’ve only started using when competing or training recently. I’m getting used to it as it is a new prototype, but it is important when surfing waves like here in Fiji or in Tahiti for the Olympics. It keeps us safe but also gives us confidence to push ourselves. It seems to be working and going really well.

Shiseido Expert Sun Protector Lotion/Zinc Sunscreen

I have sunscreen and two types of zinc. It keeps my skin safe so I can surf for longer. I got this from Shiseido who is a WSL partner and my friend Jake gave me the zinc.

Zogs Sex Wax

This is really important because, without wax on your board, it’s very slippery.

Buy Mr. Zogs Sex Wax: $2 at Northern Light Surf Shop

Baouw Extra Energy Bar Banana Pecan Nuts Flavor

&

Organic Natural Gel- Peach and Matcha Tea

This is a French fave of Johanne Defay. “I have these little snack packs, which are a French brand. It’s all organic and tasty as it’s made in France, so I’m really proud of this,” she says.

Buy it at baouw-organic-nutrition.com.

Yeti 750 ML/25 oz Water Bottle

I go everywhere with a water bottle. It’s so important to stay hydrated, especially in some of the tropical locations we travel to.

Buy Yeti 750 ML / 25 oz Water Bottle: $25 at Yeti

O’Neill Tucker Trucker Hat and Smith Everyday Lineup Sunglasses

“ I need these on land when I’m preparing for my heat and in the sun watching the ocean. We are always outside in the elements so a lot of this stuff is for sun protection.”

Buy Smith Everyday Sunglasses Lineup: $155 – $205 at SMITH

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

“ My phone is important to me for staying connected when I’m traveling the world but I also mostly use it for taking photos. And that is the same as my GoPro. I can use that to document surfing and time in the ocean.”

Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6: $1099.99 at Samsung

Go Pro Media Mod

Buy GoPro Media Mod: $79.99 at GoPro

Dakine Travel Wallet

Buy Dakine Travel Wallet: $34 at Dakine

Dakine Cyclone Wet/Dry Rolltop Pack 34L

Buy Dakine Cyclone Wet/Dry Rolltop Pack: $175 at Dakine

Follow Johanne on Instagram @johannedefay