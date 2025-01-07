It’s a fact that felines and fitness are two of social media’s most viewed subjects, but while the two don’t usually mix, Matthias Cash or ‘Cpap’ as he is known online, has decided to bring both worlds together on his fast-growing Instagram account.

Matthias Cash may call himself the ‘Weakest Cat Dad,’ but in truth, this competitive powerlifter is one seriously strong pet owner. And, while Cpap can be seen completing impressive deadlifts, squats, and bench presses, its his cat; ‘Car’ that usually steals the show. It seems that Car can’t resist adding his own bodyweight to Cpap’s load, so he claws his way into every exercise by attaching himself to his loving owner. Time after time, this crazy cat can be seen launching himself onto Cap’s already tiring body, increasing the overall weight and making for some pretty novel extra resistance.

Rather than banish Car from the gym, Cpap embraces the catty comradery and manages to execute some paw-fect reps despite the extra challenge. In the example clip below, Cpap got some added support while working on his grip strength when Car took part in some single arm hangs. “I’d watch this Olympic sport,” commented one IG user. So would we!

Watch Cpap and his Cat nail some single arm hangs

The account has understandably generated support from other pet loving gym goers like the mighty Mike O’Hearn, who has been known to take the treadmill alongside his dog. Whether this kitty is acting as a trusted coach or spot partner, or motivating his committed owner by raising the load, it seems that this workout partnership is a match made in heaven. However, be warned: following this kind of content is likely to seriously confuse your Instagram algorithm. It’ll be worth it though!

