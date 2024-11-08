Gunnar Peterson has fought many battles in the gym training Hollywood’s great and good, but now his family is in the toughest fight of their lives as his young daughter, Monroe, was recently diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer called AML Leukemia. To honor her strength and raise funds to cure the disease, Peterson has been joined by the biggest stars of the movies, including Sylvester Stallone, The Rock, and Mark Wahlberg, in order to launch the MVP Challenge.

“I have an interesting proposition,” says Sly in a recent Instagram post. “Now, I want you to join the MVP Challenge on the Common Ground app. 4 weeks of free workouts, and one hundred percent of the proceeds will go to trying to cure childhood cancer.”

How Does the Gunnar Peterson MVP Challenge work?

Gunnar Peterson has designed and 4-week challenge so that the fitness community can come together and push themselves while raising awareness around the ongoing fight against cancer. “For months she has faced this battle with more grit, determination, and positivity that I’ve ever seen,” explains the proud father of his daughter Monroe. “She hasn’t backed down, she doesn’t quit, and she moves forward with a smile on her face every day.”

If you want to train like an MVP you can do so for free, and if you want to make a donation along the way —that’s even better! Acute Myeloid Leukemia is a cancer of the white blood cells that progresses at a rapid rate. It is not known what causes the disease, so more resources are needed to find a cure. “Now, of course, this is an incredibly important issue,” says Stallone. “And one that requires attention and dedication and most of all; a kind heart. So please, reach out, do this, keep punching, and by the way, I might say that the man that’s setting this whole proposition up was my trainer, and is always going to be my great trainer; Gunnar Peterson. He’s the one that trained me for so many action films, and got me in the best shape of my life.”

If you’d like the distinction of being trained by Gunnar Peterson while doing your bit for a worthy cause, you can sign up for free and download the Common Ground app on the App Store of Google Play to get going. Throughout the challenge, Peterson has promised updates, insights, and motivation straight to your inbox.

“Thank you Gunnar,” says Stallone. “Keep punching, and please, everyone join up, because this is such a worthy cause. It’ll do your heart good.” The 4 weeks of guided workouts begins on Nov. 11, 2024.

For more information click here!