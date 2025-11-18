Former three-time Bellator Lightweight Champion and current UFC star Michael Chandler has high hopes for a historical clash with Conor McGregor at The White House in 2026, but for now he’s supporting veterans via his partnership with Phorm Energy. When talking about his training, Chandler often refers to the formula of ‘Strength + Speed = Power’ for success, but how does that break down in the gym? And what are some of the best exercises to replicate the theory? Muscle & Fitness found out.

Michael Chandler is 23-10-0 in MMA and currently ranked #12 in UFC’s Lightweight division, but he’s also set to face Chad Mendes in a Real American Freestyle match on November 29, and is in the frame to face Connor McGregor at The White House in June, 2026. This titan from Tennessee may be 39, but his durability is without question. “I think the reason I have had such a long career and praise God, very minimal injuries, is the fact that my body is strong in those end ranges and in those flexible areas,” Chandler tells M&F. “I can lift heavy weights, and I do also incorporate strength plus speed to increase power. I’m nearing 40 years old, but I can still jump just as high as when I was 25. I’m just as strong, just as fast, just as explosive, because I think I focus so much on the strength and conditioning side of things.”

Indeed, not all MMA fighters relish making those reps in the gym quite as much as Michael Chandler. So where does his ethos come from? “That was my coach, Todd Durkin,” explains the exciting fighter. For the uninitiated, Durkin is credited by many for the longevity of New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees.

Michael Chandler’s ‘Strength + Speed = Power’ Training Method

“We want to be able to jump, but the durability factor is kind of the most important thing,” explains the UFC star. “Especially in this sport, or you think about American football. So, we always coupled some strength workouts with a speed workout and supersetted them, so to speak, to increase power and longevity.”

Chandler shares example pairings so that you can try this formula out for yourself. “A couple of my favorites are either trap bar deadlift or just traditional squat or lunges, coupled with either broad jumps—as far as you can or as high as you can, or box jumps as high as you can,” offers the fighter. “So, you’re kind of loading up the muscle, fatiguing it, and then going right into something fast and something explosive to increase that power. Same thing would be if you did kind of a traditional bench press or a dumbbell bench press — load it up heavy and then lay on your back and then explode a med ball as fast as you can. So, you’re doing something very light and fast and explosive right after you load up the heavier weights on those specific muscle groups.”

Michael Chandler and Phorm Energy are Supporting Our Troops

When he’s not in the gym, Chandler is often finding ways to pay it forward via his association with Phorm Energy. The brand’s nationwide launch of ‘Honor. Educate. Unite,’ sees a limited-time-only cherry slush flavor hitting 7-Eleven stores, with each can sold resulting in a donation to Folds of Honor—a nonprofit organization that provides families of fallen or disabled U.S service members and first responders with academic scholarships. Chandler, who recently participated in the Folds of Honor celebrity softball game in Nashville, has a deep connection to the cause. “I’ve donated my time, energy, effort, and resources to Folds of Honor for many, many years,” explains the athlete, proudly. “It’s just about showing up, leading with love, doing the right thing, doing the hard work, safeguarding the helpless and taking care of people.” And, since Phorm Energy has zero sugar, only natural flavors, and caffeine derived from green tea extract, it’s also a drink that has pride of place in Chandler’s own gym bag.

Michael Chandler is Always Reinventing Himself

As one of the most exciting MMA athletes in the history of the sport, Chandler still has his sights firmly set on the future. First up, he’ll take on Chad Mendes in a middleweight bout for Real American Freestyle on Nov. 29. Then, there’s the prospect of that history making UFC bout next June at The White House. “I’m going to stay training like I always do,” says Chandler. “Stay focused on training, continue to stay busy, continue to serve my family, continue to build this life and legacy that I have. And, if the fight comes to fruition, that’s great. It seems like it’s happening, or it seems like it’s moving in that direction, so we’ll just keep on hoping and praying that’s exactly what happens.”

Before that, Chandler tells M&F that he’s now headed to London to film for a movie and is also keeping up with all the action in WWE. “I would love Roman Reigns,” he says of a future blockbuster pro wrestling bout. “I just think it would be a lot of fun.” Whether it’s on the mat, in the cage, or inside the ring, never change, Michael Chandler!

For more information on Folds of Honor, click here.

To follow Michael Chandler on Instagram, click here.