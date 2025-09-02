UFC president Dana White has officially confirmed that the premier MMA organization in the world will be holding an event at the White House in July 2026.

White posted a video on social media outlets from Washington, D.C. declaring that the deal was done, and the wheels can now be officially put in motion to make it happen. ESPN MMA also posted that video to Instagram.

“The White House fight is on…we got it done today.”

White reported that he was at the White House on August 28th to hammer out the final details of how to make the event possible. The date of the event is believed to be July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The UFC and White House collaboration was a goal for both White and President Donald Trump. As of this writing, Trump had not made a statement regarding the confirmation of the event taking place. Trump expressed his confidence in this being worked out earlier in the year.

“We’re going to have a UFC fight, think of this, on the grounds of the White House,” Trump said.

Trump has frequently attended UFC events throughout the years. As a result, he and White had developed an ongoing friendship, which helped lay the foundation for this announcement.

If the marqui event happens, it would be the biggest sporting event to ever be held at the White House. White previously said that they are hopeful that the event could hold as many as 25,000 fans. No other details about the event, including potential fights on the card, has been worked out yet due to the event still being being nearly a year way.

Speculation has already began about who is going to be on the card for this historic event, however. Among those that want to be on the card is former UFC heavyweight champion

Jon Jones, who had retired just prior to the news of the potential event happening started spreading . Shortly after that, Jones reentered the USADA testing pool for active athletes.