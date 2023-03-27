As a board-certified gastroenterologist, dozens of patients visit me weekly with bloating and GI distress concerns.

Sometimes these patients have underlying medical conditions or food sensitivities, but more times than not, the reason they are bloated, gassy, or feel general discomfort or “heaviness” is that they are consuming an excess amount of carbs and sugar.

As long as they are complex carbs and natural sugars, I certainly don’t recommend that most of my patients cut complex carbs out of their diet. Complex carbohydrates contain vital nutrients, including fiber and B vitamins and are an essential energy source.

That being said, unless the carbs you eat are correctly utilized in the body, consuming too many carbs (even healthy complex carbs) can backfire, leading to GI distress, low energy levels, brain fog and weight gain.

For this reason, I suggest that my patients incorporate specific minerals, herbs and plant extracts before carb-heavy meals that are clinically shown to help the body more efficiently utilize carbohydrates.

These supplements are often referred to as carb blockers, carb reduction agents, or glucose disposal agents.

What Are Carb Blockers?

It depends on the ingredient profile, but typically, a quality carb blocker with the right ingredients in the proper dosages does exactly as the name implies– it helps “block” the digestion of carbs by providing proper glucose optimization.

This process can help reduce fatigue and “heaviness” after a meal with carbs and increase your muscles’ sensitivity to insulin, promoting healthier blood sugar levels.

Healthy blood sugar levels are essential to avoid gastroparesis, a condition that affects how you digest your food, energy levels and maintaining a healthy weight, as increased insulin levels can lead to fat storage.

Do Carb Blockers Work?

It depends on why you are taking them and the ingredients and dosages in the carb-blocking supplement you are taking.

If you tend to feel sluggish and weighed down after eating carbs, a quality carb reduction agent can no doubt help slow the absorption rate of carbs, which will help support better digestion and long-lasting, steady energy.

If you have ravished carb and sugar cravings, carb blockers can also help regulate the hormones that make you want to reach for bread, pasta and sweets. And they can certainly help you maintain a healthy blood sugar level, which can affect weight loss, by keeping fat storage to a minimum and your appetite under control.

But if you hope to eat all the carbs and sugar you want, pop a couple pills and not gain any weight – you will be disappointed. Carb blockers aren’t magic. They can’t completely inhibit the caloric impact of a meal; however, they can stop the absorption of some carbs as calories.

So, do carb blockers work? Taken consistently, some carb blockers can no doubt help you not feel as heavy or sluggish after a high-carb meal and reduce the amount of carbohydrates and calories absorbed by your body, which will also help you avoid excess and unwanted weight gain.

But only if it contains the right science-backed ingredients in clinically effective dosages.

As A Doctor, Inno Supps Carb Cut Complete Is The Only Carb Blocker That I Recommend

The carb reduction and glucose support supplement I suggest to my patients is Carb Cut Complete.

It is formulated by the company Inno Supps, a widely known leader in the supplement space for having clean supplements with no additives, artificial flavorings or artificial sweeteners.

There are several reasons I believe this carb reduction and glucose support supplement is effective and superior to other carb reduction agents on the market.

Inno Supps Carb Cut Complete is Clean, Safe and Manufactured in an FDA-Approved Facility



Dietary supplements are not regulated by the FDA because supplement companies are not drug manufacturers. This means the FDA has no authority to approve them for safety and effectiveness or their labeling for accuracy before they are sold to the public.

In short, you must do your homework about a company before buying their products to ensure they offer full label transparency, are manufactured in an FDA-inspected facility, and undergo 3rd party unbiased testing.

All Inno Supps products, including Carb Cut Complete, undergo vigorous, NSF-certified third-party testing and are manufactured in the United States in a state-of-the-art, FDA-approved and GMP-certified (Good Manufacturing Practices) facility.

Inno Supps Carb Cut Complete Contains Chromium (CHROMAX®)

Chromium is an essential trace mineral that has been studied and shown to positively affect glucose, insulin, and the metabolizing of carbs and fat. In addition, chromium has been reported to increase lean body mass and decrease body fat percentage.

Inno Supps Carb Cut Complete contains 200 mcg of Chromax® (chromium picolinate), a highly bioavailable form of chromium supported by at least 35 human clinical studies.

Chromax® has been studied and shown to be effective in helping:

Appetite control and curb carb cravings.

Promote healthy weight management and Improve body composition.

Improve glucose metabolism and insulin function to keep blood sugar levels in check.

Provide energy support and enhance cognitive health.

++ More

Inno Supps Carb Cut Complete Contains Gymnema, Gymnemic Acids and Bitter Melon (GS4+®)

Gymnema sylvestre and gymnemic acids are two ingredients that should be in any successful carb blocker. GS4+® is a natural glucose support compound formulated with effective dosages of both Gymnema sylvestre leaf extract and gymnemic acids.

Gymnema sylvestre has been shown to help the body use glucose more efficiently and reduce the absorption of carbs, while gymnemic acids are known to help inhibit the absorption of carbs and sugar from the gi tract.

In short, the natural components in GS4+® tell the body to start breaking up carbs and store glucose as glycogen, not fat.

Carb Cut Complete also contains bitter melon for additional weight management support, as some studies suggest the fruit extract can help decrease belly fat.

Inno Supps Carb Cut Complete Contains Garcinia

Carb Cut Complete contains 500 mg of garcinia cambogia rind extract.

Garcinia Cambogia is a native tropical fruit to India and Southeast Asia. The active ingredient in the fruit’s rind, hydroxycitric acid (HCA), is believed to help block fat cell formation and curb carb cravings.

Garcinia cambogia rind extract has been studied and shown to help block citrate lyase, an enzyme your body uses to make fat. It is also said to increase serotonin, which is commonly known as nature’s appetite suppressant. Low serotonin levels may also cause your body to store more fat.

Garcinia cambogia has also been shown to provide relief of joint pain and digestive upset and improve athletic performance.



Final Thoughts On Carb Blockers and Inno Supps Carb Cut Complete

If a carb blocker contains the right ingredients in proper dosages, they can be highly beneficial for gut health, energy levels and weight management.

I recommend Inno Supps Carb Cut Complete because the combination of natural, clinically studied ingredients in this carb reduction and glucose management supplement is incredibly effective at slowing the digestion of carbs, so you don’t feel as “heavy” or bloated following a high-carb meal.

In addition, the ingredients in Carb Cut Complete can also help reduce spikes in blood sugar levels and potentially prevent a portion of the carbs you eat from being stored as fat.

I also feel confident recommending Carb Cut Complete because it is manufactured in a state-of-the-art, FDA-approved and GMP-certified facility, undergoes rigorous third-party testing and is priced right.

Like any other vitamin or mineral, it is important to understand that you must consume Carb Cut Complete consistently to achieve optimal results. For this reason, I encourage you to take advantage of the 3-month subscribe and save option that Inno Supps offers.

And as always, please consult with your doctor before taking any supplements, herbs or over-the-counter medications to ensure they are the right fit for your health and lifestyle.

