Navy SEALs have long been revered for the commitment to excellence that they bring to their craft. These elite warriors push themselves to the absolute limit, both physically and mentally, operating in some of the world’s most demanding environments. But what happens when they transition from the battlefield to the boardroom? We sat down with DJ Shipley and Cole Fackler, co-founders of GBRS Group, a leading tactical training company, to learn how their experiences in the SEAL Teams have shaped them as successful entrepreneurs and how those lessons can be applied to building mental and physical resilience in anyone’s life.

From Battlefield to Boardroom: Grit and Adaptability

The foundation of any successful organization is a strong work ethic and the ability to adapt to ever-changing circumstances. “There’s a 100% similarity between the grit needed in the military and the grit needed to build a company,” says Fackler. The military is a dynamic environment where failure is not an option. You learn to think on your feet, overcome adversity, and constantly push your limits. This translates perfectly to the entrepreneurial world. Just like in combat, Shipley adds that “you need to put your head down and keep pushing forward, even when things get tough.”

Building a Winning Mindset

Starting a business is a marathon, not a sprint. Maintaining a positive and focused mindset is crucial. While routines can vary, both Cole and DJ prioritize self-care. “My day starts with a cold plunge,” says Shipley, “It allows me to start the day feeling focused and energized.” Cole, on the other hand, is a surfer who likes catching a wave before diving into emails. Both men prioritize time with their families.

Mental Toughness: Forged Through Experience

Mental resilience doesn’t appear overnight. “It’s built through experience,” says DJ. He notes that stacking up ‘micro-wins’ in everyday life builds confidence and teaches you to overcome challenges. Cole agrees, adding that “failing and learning from those failures is a key to growth”. You have to trust yourself and your ability to bounce back.

Leadership Lessons Learned

The SEAL Teams are renowned for their strong leadership culture. Both Cole and DJ highlight the importance of shared experiences and fostering a sense of accountability within their teams. Shared pain creates a powerful bond, says Shipley. It creates the sense among a team that everybody is in it together. Shipley pointed out, “Pain doesn’t recognize rank.” This translates perfectly to the business world. “Coming down to eye level demonstrates empathy and builds trust,” says Fackler. “It shows your team that you’re willing to do whatever it takes to succeed.”

Maintaining Peak Physical Condition

Life after the SEAL Teams requires a different approach to fitness. You get smarter about prioritizing mobility and injury prevention. Both emphasize the importance of listening to your body and finding an exercise routine that works for you in the long haul.

The GBRS Group Performance Program: Fitness for Everyone

DJ utilizes the GBRS Group Performance Program, designed by renowned strength and conditioning coach Vernon Griffith it is available on the TrainHeroic app. This program focuses on developing a well-rounded foundation. It incorporates mobility, strength, and agility, all designed to minimize injuries and improve overall performance. The program provides a framework for anyone looking for a structured yet adaptable program, regardless of fitness level.

The Takeaway: Lessons for Life

The road to success, whether in business, the military, or everyday life, is paved with challenges. By learning from the experiences of these former SEALs, we can cultivate the grit, resilience, and mental fortitude needed to overcome adversity and achieve our goals. Start your day with a positive routine, prioritize self-care, learn from your mistakes, and find a fitness program that works for you. Remember, success is a journey, not a destination. It takes dedication, hard work, and a willingness to learn and adapt. As Cole Fackler puts it, “Talk is cheap. Actions are telling, and trust is everything.” So take action, build trust, and watch your own personal battlefield transform into a path toward success.

