M&F and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.

In recent years, numerous innovative hair loss solutions have emerged to combat hair thinning and gradual hair loss. One of the more notable improvements from this initiative is laser technology, which even positions itself as a future hair loss cure. This new hair restoration technology has been shown to stop shedding in less than 30 days by extending the hair growth phase.

Advances in Hair Restoration

Hair restoration has always been a subject of interest for those who struggle with thinning hair and hair loss, and history has seen several advances in hair regrowth options. With the rising popularity of diet trends like the carnivore diet and the increasing use of performance enhancers, many health-conscious individuals are unknowingly facing a major side effect: hair loss. While these lifestyle choices aim to optimize health and performance, they can often lead to nutrient imbalances and hormonal shifts that contribute to thinning hair.

Once limited to two FDA-cleared drug-based solutions for hair loss (Minoxidil, Finasteride), which were solutions mostly for men, Theradome’s Laser Phototherapy (LPT)/Low-Level Light Therapy or Low Laser Light Therapy (LLLT) device became the third FDA-cleared solution in 2013. Threadome has two types of helmets: the Theradome PRO LH80 and the Theradome EVO LH40, which have proven effective for BOTH men and women, with zero side effects, unlike Minoxidil and Finasteride.

The Emergence of Laser Hair Restoration Technology

Laser Phototherapy is a relatively new hair restoration therapy, but the benefits of laser light in hair restoration were discovered in the 1960s by physician Endre Mester but were not published until 1985. Lost in time, this discovery was not used in treatments, technology, or devices until the past decade, when it was used to create a better hair restoration solution.

As Tamim Hamid, the inventor of the first FDA-cleared device for hair restoration, states, “Existing solutions like oral medications and topical treatments can be difficult for people to use, but Laser Phototherapy has zero side effects, directly stimulates the hair follicle, and is effective for men and women!”

How Does Laser Hair Restoration Work?

This latest hair restoration technology creates an array of lasers that provide about 560 mW of low laser light to stop hair loss and regrow hair via stimulating the deepest part of the follicle, the bulge, and the papilla. The stimulation specifically extends the anagen phase of the hair cycle back to the normal range of two to eight years, which is the typical lifespan of a hair follicle. Patients with androgenetic alopecia normally have hair lifespans of less than two years, hence their above-average hair loss. With continued use, laser hair restoration promises to prevent additional hair loss and promote new hair growth.

A Clinically-Supported Method

For those experiencing hair thinning or gradual hair loss, laser phototherapy technology is a clinically supported method for hair regrowth. As the industry continues to innovate on this advancement, the future of hair loss treatments may be minimally invasive and highly functional. The medical community has embraced laser phototherapy because they see the lasting benefits, with it becoming a recommended treatment by thousands of physicians worldwide.

Finding the Right Solution

The accessibility of laser hair restoration technology has enabled skincare and hair restoration companies to develop a range of solutions for many common aesthetic-based conditions. Still, it is essential to understand what to look for in such a device.

Ideally, the device one chooses would be FDA-cleared and free of side effects since this is what laser hair restoration technology promises.

Additionally, one should avoid cheap, consumer-grade LEDs, as these will not meet the requirements for actual hair restoration results. Preferably, these devices should be made in the USA due to the device’s close proximity to sensitive areas such as the head.

Anyone who suffers from natural hair loss can expect to benefit from laser hair restoration technology, so long as the right device is involved in the treatment. However, companies with quality devices often provide a hair quiz to help customers determine whether the technology will work for them. Unlike traditional methods, laser hair restoration is minimally invasive and only takes about 20–30 minutes for a treatment.

A Potential Future for Hair Loss Prevention

Say goodbye to prescriptions, ineffective shampoos, and gimmicky supplements (i.e., biotin, etc.). Laser phototherapy (LLLT/LPT) is the only proven, drug-free solution to combat hair thinning at any age, with zero side effects. Safe, powerful, and scientifically backed, this breakthrough technology tackles hair loss at the root, helping men and women regain thicker, healthier hair with confidence. The moment you notice thinning, there’s only one answer: laser phototherapy; in the near future, these devices will be as common as a hair dryer!

