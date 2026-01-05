The biggest knock against all-in-one trainers is not their versatility but their durability, and that’s where the Mikolo ANUBIS™-2.0 Elite All-In-One Trainer shines. The pull-up bar can withstand 1000 pounds, and each cable stack supports 235 pounds. The safety spotter arms can handle 2000 pounds, and the J hooks hold up to 1200 pounds.

The ANUBIS™-2.0 Elite All-In-One Trainer from Mikolo aims to give home gym users barbell strength, cable work, and smart safety features, all without turning their garage into a fully-fledged commercial gym.

Here we’ll break down ANUBIS™-2.0 Elite to see if it’s the right fit for you.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS OF THE ANUBIS™-2.0 ELITE

Built with 3″ × 3″ 12-gauge steel, it meets the same standard as commercial-grade racks. Instead of relying on long front stabilizer legs, the four-post base distributes the load through its frame, keeping everything compact without sacrificing stability.

The rack occupies roughly 11 square feet of floor space, a small footprint for a system that includes a half rack and a dual-stack functional trainer. Despite its smaller size, there’s ample room inside the rack for barbell work, and the cable system integrates along the uprights without intruding into your training space.

One of the standout features is the set of 24-inch foldable safety spotter arms, each rated to handle up to 2,000 pounds. These spotters use an integrated support-foot design that transfers the load directly to the ground. The result is a rock-solid safety system that keeps the rack steady when lifting heavy.

Each primary attachment locks in place with safety pins. The J-hooks, spotter arms, and the upgraded 3-in-1 attachment all lock firmly in place, eliminating the risk of shifting, loosening, or tipping during their use.

However, before you begin training, you are left to put this together on your own, with the help of step-by-step video instructions. Putting it together is a significant time investment, and this would be a good time to phone a friend.

CABLES, BARBELLS & THE 3-IN-ONE ADVANTAGE

What sets the ANUBIS™-2.0 Elite apart from other home gym racks is that it combines barbell training, selectorized cables, and attachments into one unit. You can move from heavy compound lifts to cable rows, pulldowns, presses, and isolation work hassle-free.

The dual-stack cable system excels at unilateral work, hypertrophy training, and accessory exercises such as lat pull-downs, seated rows, and fly-and-raise variations. Whether you’re chasing muscle or strengthening imbalances, the cable’s smooth resistance and wide trolley height range are features that set this trainer apart.

The included landmine attachment adds another layer of barbell versatility. Anchored to the frame, it enables presses, rows, squats, and rotational work. Combined with the rack’s ability to handle traditional barbell lifts, the ANUBIS™-2.0 Elite delivers a well-rounded workout experience.

The 3-in-1 attachment is the quiet MVP here. The integrated footplate provides a stable base for heavy low rows, the thigh hold-down locks you in for lat pulldowns, and the raised platform enables you to do step-ups, split squats, and assisted pull-up variations.

It may seem like it does it all, but there is one minor limitation. The 2:1 cable pulley system is smooth, but lifters who want to max out lat pulldowns or rows with very heavy loads, as they would on a commercial selectorized machine, may hit a ceiling—even with the 60-pound stack upgrade.

If you need a weight bench, Mikolo offers the BASTET™ 2.0 Adjustable FID Bench, which provides 33 configurations, with 11 back pad positions ranging from +85° to -8 ° and three seat pad positions: 0°, 10°, and 24°, ensuring a wide range of bench positions for many of your upper-body exercises.

However, all these bells and whistles of this versatile trainer come at a cost. ANUBIS™-2.0 Elite will set you back almost $2,400, and the BASTET™ 2.0 Bench $459.

IT’S ALL IN ONE AND READY TO GO

Although there is a high monetary cost, the ANUBIS™-2.0 Elite offers the advantage of arriving ready to train on day one. The rack ships with cable attachments, including knurled single handles, a dual-hook straight bar, a lat bar, a T-bar handle, a triceps rope, an ankle strap, and a cable bar.

A rear-mounted storage crossbeam further reduces the footprint by keeping J-hooks and spotter arms off the floor when they’re not in use, an essential feature for tight home gym spaces. Laser-cut numbering on the uprights makes setup fast and repeatable, whether you’re adjusting J-hooks, safety arms, or the cable trolley.

The ANUBIS™-2.0 Elite grows and adapts to your training needs. With 1-inch holes and 2-inch spacing on the front and sides of the uprights, it’s compatible with a wide range of third-party attachments and optional Mikolo add-ons, including leg extension and curl units. The ANUBIS doesn’t lock users into a fixed setup; it provides a strong foundation that can grow alongside their training goals without ever outgrowing their space.

Although it isn’t an entry-level purchase, it’s essential to view the price through the right lens. You’re not buying a single rack, a single cable machine, or a handful of attachments; you’re investing in an entire gym, condensed into one space-efficient system. For lifters who value efficiency, versatility, and long-term usability, the ANUBIS™-2.0 Elite earns its price by delivering everything you need to train in a single unit.

Use Discount Codes:

1. MF10A – (10% OFF Anubis 2.0 – Elite), only 20 pcs

2. MF10B – (10% OFF Bastet 2.0), only 20 pcs

This article is a paid advertisement provided by our sponsor. The views and claims expressed are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect those of Muscle & Fitness or its editorial staff.