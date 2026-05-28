The behind-the-neck press developed a bad-boy reputation for legit reasons. The “high-five” abduction, externally rotated behind your head, puts the shoulder in a vulnerable position. That’s why it’s lumped into the “never do it” category faster than you can say rotator cuff.

If you’re not a fit for this exercise, it is a shoulder issue waiting to happen. That makes the behind-the-neck press a selective lift. Selective lifts tend to get trashed because of the high risk-to-reward ratio.

The real question isn’t whether the behind-the-neck press is evil. The question is whether the person using it has the mobility, control, and common sense to make the risk worth it. Like many maligned exercises, the problem isn’t that the movement is useless—it’s that people fail to treat it like the advanced shoulder builder it really is. Let’s dive in, with some help from Matt Wenning of Wenning Strength, and see if the behind-the-neck press is for you.

Why the Behind-the-Neck Press Has a Bad Reputation

Behind-the-neck presses get no love because it requires the shoulders to do something many lifters cannot do well: press overhead behind the neck from an abducted, externally rotated position. That’s a lot to handle if shoulder mobility is lacking, thoracic extension is missing, or the lifter is hyperextending their lower back to get the bar into place.

“The shoulder already gives up stability for mobility,” explains Wenning. “Forcing extreme external rotation and overhead abduction can create problems for lifters who lack thoracic mobility, scapular upward rotation, or shoulder health.”

It often gets crushed by guilt-by-association. You may have seen the ugliest version of this exercise: too much weight, the bar slamming behind the head, the neck jutting forward, the ribs flaring, and the elbows all over the place. When you witness that, it is easy to decide the movement itself is the problem.

Front presses, dumbbell presses, landmine presses, and machine presses all train the shoulders with less technical demand and less drama. Then people start asking a fair question: why bother? That is exactly why this exercise keeps ending up on the gym

hitlist. It is not because it is useless. It is because its margin for error is smaller, and for that reason, many avoid it.

But what do the expert think of it?

What Science Says About the Behind-the-Neck Shoulder Press

Science doesn’t give us a clear-cut answer, but it does give us a better picture of who this lift is for and why it gets side-eye. This study of weight-trained individuals found that lifters with clinical characteristics of anterior shoulder instability and hyperlaxity reported more frequent use of shoulder-loading exercises in the so-called “high-five” position.

Keep in mind that association doesn’t prove that the behind-the-neck press is the cause of this. Another study comparing the front and back overhead presses found that the back overhead press increased involvement of the lateral and posterior deltoids.

That same study also reported that barbell pressing produced greater muscle engagement than machine pressing. That matters because it suggests the behind-the-neck press is not merely a riskier version of the standard press; it may provide a distinct shoulder-building stimulus, especially for lifters seeking more side- and rear-delt development.

Research doesn’t tell the whole story, but it suggests that the behind-the-neck press is neither inherently useless nor automatically dangerous. It is a specialized pressing variation with a distinct training effect and a smaller margin for error.

The real takeaway is this: The behind-the-neck press is not a default lift. It is a conditional one.

Who Should Avoid the Behind-the-Neck Press?

The behind-the-neck press is far from perfect, and here are a few good reasons not to place the barbell behind your head.

Shoulder Mobility Demands

To do it well, you need sufficient shoulder external rotation, abduction control, and thoracic extension to get the bar behind the head without turning the rep into a circus act. That is a problem because many lifters lack that combination. Instead of owning the position, they compensate by overarched the lower back, flaring the ribs, or jutting the head forward to clear the bar. Once that starts happening, the lift stops training the shoulders and instead exposes problems.

Unnecessary Shoulder Stress Research on weight-trained individuals found that exercises using the “high-five” position, which the behind-the-neck press puts you in, were associated with clinical signs of anterior shoulder instability and hyperlaxity.

Smaller Margin for Error

The behind-the-neck press punishes poor thoracic mobility, weak scapular control, a sloppy bar path, or an oversized ego. “Repeated overhead loading in compromised positions,” says Wenning. “Can increase shoulder mileage, contribute to impingement symptoms, irritate soft tissues, and create problems both short- and long-term.”

That is part of what makes the lift so controversial. It is not just that it can feel awkward; the consequences of bad technique arrive sooner.

There Are Easier Alternatives

Most lifters can build strong, muscular shoulders with regular overhead-press variations, landmine presses, and machine presses. Those lifts require less mobility, less technical precision, and less courage than putting a barbell behind your head. That makes the behind-the-neck press optional, but optional does not mean worthless.

Next are three reasons why you should do it.

Benefits of the Behind-the-Neck Press

So far, I have given you every reason not to do it. Here are the benefits that will make you think twice.

Hits the Side and Rear Delts Differently

The behind-the-neck press trains the shoulders differently from the standard press. Research comparing both lifts found that the behind-the-neck overhead press increased engagement of the medial and posterior deltoids, whereas the front version engaged the pectoralis major more. That gives the behind-the-neck press a legitimate argument for lifters chasing broader shoulders.

It Exposes Weak Links Fast

You can’t fix a problem you haven’t uncovered. This lift requires thoracic and shoulder mobility, as well as the ability of the shoulder blades to rotate upward. If any of these is an issue, the behind-the-neck press will reveal it. That is not always a bad thing. Sometimes an exercise is valuable because it shows you where your weak links are so that you can correct them.

It Can Improve Strength and Control in a Sport-Specific Overhead Position

For certain lifters, the behind-the-neck press offers more than a delt pump. It strengthens a position they need to own. Olympic lifters, throwing athletes, and experienced overhead trainees often need to produce or control force with the shoulders abducted and externally rotated. The behind-the-neck press builds strength, stability, confidence, and improved performance in that position. For the right athlete, it can be a targeted way to get stronger exactly where performance demands it.

Who It’s For and Who Should Skip It

Is this lift for you? Let’s find out.

Who’s It for

Experienced lifters who have the shoulder mobility, thoracic extension, and bar control to own the ‘high-five’ position.

Olympic lifters, certain throwing athletes, and advanced overhead trainees who need strength and stability in that abducted, externally rotated “behind the neck” position.

Hypertrophy-focused lifters who tolerate the movement well and want a pressing variation that may bias the medial and posterior delts more.

Who’s it not for

Beginners, because it is not a learn-to-press movement.

Lifters with a history of shoulder instability, hyperlaxity, impingement symptoms, or pain in abducted and externally rotated positions should also leave this one alone.

Risk vs. Reward: Is the Behind-the-Neck Press Worth It?

The behind-the-neck press sits in the high-risk, moderate-to-high reward category.

The risk is not just that the lift looks awkward. It is a position that places significant demand on the shoulders, upper back, and the lifter’s ability to control the bar path under load. If you lack shoulder mobility, thoracic extension, or stability in that abducted and externally rotated position, the lift can go from an advanced shoulder-builder to a bad idea in a hurry.

But the reward is real for the right person. The behind-the-neck press provides a different training stimulus than the standard front press, with the lateral and posterior delts getting more action. That gives it a legitimate hypertrophy argument for lifters chasing broader shoulders. It also gives some advanced overhead athletes a way to build strength and control in a position their sport or lifting style demands.

It is not a default press, but it is not forbidden either. If you have the mobility and the control, the reward may justify the risk. If you do not, the behind-the-neck press becomes one of those lifts where the downside shows up long before the upside.

Final Verdict

This is not a lift for beginners, those with shoulder issues, or anyone who has to twist themselves into position to complete the rep. The concerns discussed above are real.

But writing it off misses the other half of the story. It’s great for overhead athletes and Olympic lifters who need strength and control in that position; the behind-the-neck press can be more than an old-school stunt. It can be a targeted tool. Plus. If you can handle it, it gives your shoulders a different stimulus.

The behind-the-neck press is not bad because it is worthless. People malign it because too many lifters force an advanced movement with inadequate mobility, poor control, and a barbell they have no business loading. But in the right hands and on the right shoulders, it is still a legitimate shoulder builder.