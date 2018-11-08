Courtesy of FitBit

Gear

5 Things to Know About the FitBit Charge 3

Fitbit’s latest offering may just be the best fitness tracker yet.

by
Throw a stick at Gold’s and you’re bound to hit someone wearing a fitness tracker. The data-collecting bands are everywhere these days, in dozens of varieties. But if you’re in the market for a new one, look no further than one of the original brands. Because the affordable new Fitbit Charge 3 ($150-plus; fitbit.com) has all the makings of a game changer. Here’s why.

Multiple Metrics

The Charge 3 packs the latest tracking science, including a relative SpO2 sensor to measure blood oxygenation, which your muscles need to function at their peak. Meanwhile, enhanced 24/7 PurePulse heart-rate tech more accurately measures calorie burn and resting heart rate.

Goal Oriented

More than a dozen exercise modes, including Bike, Swim, Run, and Weights, let you set goals for calories burned, distance, or time. The Charge 3 then presents stats, progress, and celebrations in real time. You can even access advanced fitness coaching through the Fitbit app.

Stress Reliever

The personalized dashboard displays daily health metrics like activity, sleep, and hydration. Sleep Insights help you improve your sleep patterns, Relax guided breathing helps you destress, and nutrition and weight logging help you reach or maintain a lean, healthy physique.

Next-Level Design

The Charge 3 boasts a full touchscreen for easy navigation, fun graphics and animations, and an inductive button, allowing you to interact while wearing, say, bicycle gloves. Plus, it’s available in a wide range of colors and wristband styles, and the battery lasts up to seven days.

Handy Apps

The Charge 3 offers alarms, calendars, timers, and weather, as well as expanded notifications, alerting you to phone calls, text messages, and more. The Special Edition Charge 3 ($170) even enables payments via Fitbit Pay—which is pretty sweet when you’ve knocked out 20 laps and crave refreshment from the poolside bar.

