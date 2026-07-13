The notion that strength training is a valuable tool for enjoying longer lives is nothing new, and the same is true for cardio, but a new study has found that weekly training plans that include both disciplines are best when it comes to leaning into your longevity. Here’s what you need to know.

New Study Examines Exercise Habits of 150,000 Adults

The latest findings, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, were based on data from almost 150,000 adults across three long term studies, and found that adults who averaged 90 to 120 minutes of weekly strength training, including resistance exercises such as pushups, squats, lunges, and weightlifting, had their risk of early death reduced by an average 13% from all causes. Significantly, those who undertook this amount of strength training had a 19% lower risk of heart disease, and a 27% lesser risk from neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s when compared with those who avoided such workouts.

Why Combining Cardio and Weights Delivers Bigger Health Benefits

When the team behind the study looked at the results of those who combined strength and aerobic training with exercises such as walking, running, swimming, cycling, and tennis, the risks to mortality dropped even more. Those who undertook strength and cardio within a duration of 90 to 120 minutes weekly, enjoyed a 45% lower risk of death than those who abstained from both disciplines altogether.

Interestingly, the benefits of strength training appeared to plateau after the 120 minutes per week mark, meaning that more isn’t always more when it comes to working out to stay healthy. This also means that more time can be devoted to cardio for those who might be overdoing it in the weight room. “Aerobic exercise is generally linked to improved hemodynamics, lipid profiles and cardiorespiratory fitness,” explained the public health study from Harvard. “Whereas resistance training may improve glucose metabolism, body composition and muscular strength.” Combining aerobic and resistance training also yields greater improvements in cardiorespiratory fitness and body composition, showed the data. “The lowest risk occurs with high levels of both.”