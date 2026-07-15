Bodybuilders often share their main workouts on social media, demonstrating the heaviest reps of the day, but being a competitive flexer is a lifestyle that begins from the moment an athlete wakes up. To show what happens in the first half of his day, the British Nigerian bodybuilder, Yinka Majolagbe, who goes by the nickname, “Majonmuscle,” recently shared his morning routine online.

Majonmuscle is readying for the 212-division final at the 2026 Olympia in Las Vegas, after qualifying at the IFBB EVLS Prague Pro, so there’s not a moment to waste.

What is Yinka Majolagbe’s Morning Routine?

Yinka Majolagbe starts his day with electrolytes and a multivitamin, followed by a fasted cardio session on the StairMaster. He also performs ab work, calf raises, posing practice, and progress check-ins before eating a high-protein breakfast consisting of rice pudding, whey protein, eggs, and raspberries.

Electrolytes

The first thing that Majolagbe consumes in the mornings is not protein, but rather a dose of electrolytes and a multi-vitamin. “That is just to hydrate myself and get all my vitamins in,” explains Majonmuscle, who wants to start the day right and avoid cramping.

Fasted Cardio Workout

There’s no grunting through heavy barbells to be heard during Majolagbe’s morning routine, as he makes a stop at his local gym for the purpose of making a fasted cardio session. “I usually walk to the gym,” adds the 212 competitor who is representing the U.K., eager to get as many steps in as he can.

Majolagbe’s fasted cardio session includes 30 minutes on the StairMaster. “Maybe even 40 depending on what Nathan says,” explains the Olympia contender, noting that he always follows his coach Nathan Smart’s advice.

While in the gym, the bodybuilder also makes use of the space with some ab work, and even some calf raises to further stimulate the muscle’s that were taxed on the StairMaster.

Raspberries after reps

Majonmuscle makes a short stop on his walk home from the gym to pick up some raspberries to snack on after his reps. “They’re one of my favorites,” he says of the super-efficient fruit that boasts a wealth of nutrients such as vitamins C, K, and E, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and even fiber for digestion.

Posing & Progress Evaluation

Arriving back at home, the Vegas-bound bodybuilder gets in front of the camera to practice his posing. Majonmuscle also sends images to his coach to that together, they can set the standard for the days ahead. “If it’s a Friday, I would send a check-in to Nathan, and he will let me know what to do for the week (ahead),” explains Majolagbe.

What Does Yinka Majolagbe Eat for Breakfast?

With his morning workout and posing already ticked off, Majonmuscle refuels with a breakfast containing 150 grams of rice pudding mix. He then adds 30 grams of whey protein and had 3 eggs on the side, to create a clean meal that packs a substantial amount of carbs, proteins, and healthy fats. The big man then adds a sweet flavoring to his rice pudding such as carrot cake. “Absolutely delicious guys,” he confirms of the concoction. Majonmuscle throws his remaining raspberries into the rice pudding bowl and proceeds to demolish his breakfast. “And that is the routine guys,” concludes Majolagbe.

Fasted cardio is preferred by many bodybuilders because it is a great way to kickstart fat loss without burning energy that has already been consumed in the mornings. But Majolagbe’s routine also shows that winning trophies on the bodybuilding stage takes more than an intense approach to pumping iron, with hydration and nutrients also being essential to the muscle building mix.

The proof will be in the (rice) pudding when Majonmuscle has a chance to put his routine to the test on the 212 Olympia stage in Las Vegas on Sept. 24 to 27, 2026. For more information on bodybuilding’s most prestigious event, click here.

To follow Yinka Majolagbe on Instagram, click here.