A lot has changed for Joseph Paintsil since growing up in Ghana.

The LA Galaxy winger has ascended into becoming one of Major League Soccer’s most explosive attacking players, helping lead the club to the 2024 MLS Cup championship while establishing himself as a key contributor for both club and country. In his first season with the Galaxy, Paintsil recorded 15 goals and 11 assists across all competitions, including four goals during the club’s championship playoff run. He even scored in the Cup Final, helping secure the Galaxy’s record sixth title.

Today, with the team returning to action Friday against crosstown rivals LAFC, performance is a daily focus. Through his longtime partnership with Herbalife, Paintsil has built habits around hydration, recovery, nutrition, and sleep that help him maintain the speed and explosiveness that are calling cards of his game.

It’s a long road away from his upbringing where those factors weren’t even a thought.

“There was nothing about nutrition,” Paintsil says. “There was nothing like, ‘You need to eat this. You need to take this supplement.’ You can even eat heavy and just go and play [soccer]. People do care, but they don’t really care too much about what you put in the body.”

That perspective has stayed with him throughout a career that has taken him from Ghana to Europe and eventually the MLS. It has also become one of the driving forces behind the JP Football Club, an initiative designed to give young athletes access to resources and education he never had himself.

The Nutrition Habits That Fuel LA Galaxy Star Joseph Paintsil

Paintsil’s introduction to sports nutrition didn’t happen until he moved abroad. While playing in Hungary, he was introduced to Herbalife products through someone who encouraged him to give them a try. At the time, he had heard the name before, but structured nutrition wasn’t something that had been part of his development as a young player.

“So when I didn’t know Herbalife, I was using Herbalife,” Paintsil says with a laugh.

What started as curiosity eventually became part of his everyday routine. As his understanding of performance evolved, so did his appreciation for the role nutrition plays in recovery, hydration, and maintaining energy through a demanding season.

“We are also sponsored by Herbalife for more than 10 years in our club,” Paintsil says. “So it has really helped me in terms of how I need to eat, what I need to put in my body…”

Looking back, that’s one of the biggest differences between the player he was growing up in Ghana and the player who now competes at the highest level in North America.

“We learned about nutrition in school, but we never put it to work,” he says.

Protecting His Greatest Weapon

The modern game demands more from attacking players more than ever before. Wingers are tasked with sprinting repeatedly, defending, creating scoring opportunities, and maintaining that level of intensity for 90 minutes.

Paintsil has built a career around one physical trait in particular

“My speed is the weapon that I really have,” he says.

That speed helped make him one of MLS’s most dangerous attacking threats for the Galaxy. Since arriving in Los Angeles, he has produced 44 goal contributions across all competitions while becoming a central piece of one of the league’s most dynamic offenses.

With that, his training philosophy looks different from many athletes.

“I don’t want to lift too much weight,” he explains. “The more I put on weight, the more I also limit my speed system.”

Instead, Paintsil focuses on balance. Strength training remains important, but maintaining mobility, speed, and explosiveness takes priority. Core training has become one of the foundations of that approach.

Recovery receives the same level of attention. He follows a structured evening routine that includes a set dinner schedule, recovery supplementation, and consistent sleep habits.

“My last hour for me to eat is around 9:30,” he says. “And then for my sleep schedule. It’s always around 11:30.”

Building Something Bigger Than Soccer

While Paintsil continues to chase trophies and championships, some of his most meaningful work now happens away from the field.

The JP Football Club was created to provide opportunities for young players in Ghana who lack access to education, training resources, and nutritional support.

“JP Football is something that I just really opened just to give access,” Paintsil says. “Some of the players who don’t have the accessibility of even schooling, accessibility of even having that kind of taste of nutrition.”

The mission is a personal one because he lived the reality himself. He understands what it’s like to pursue a dream without access to the resources many athletes take for granted. That’s why introducing young players to concepts like hydration, recovery, and nutrition is just as important to him as teaching the game itself.

The foundation recently completed its first competitive season in Ghana’s second division, finishing 10th in its debut campaign. For Paintsil, the standings are secondary to the lessons the players are learning.

“It’s not just only about futbol,” he says. “It’s also about what you take in.”

Creating Opportunities He Never Had

Ask Paintsil what he’s most proud of, and the answer has little to do with goals, assists, or championships.

“The most proud thing that I have done is having these kids, giving them the opportunity,” he says. “The most proud thing is that I have put smiles on their faces.”

This says a lot for a player who has won league titles, represented Ghana internationally, and scored on one of the biggest stages in North American soccer.

For Paintsil, success isn’t measured only by what he accomplishes on the field anymore. It’s also measured by what he leaves behind.

Growing up, he never had access to the performance education that now shapes his career. Through the JP Football Foundation, he’s making sure the next generation doesn’t have to learn those lessons as late as he did.

And if the smiles on those young players’ faces are any indication, that impact may end up lasting for longer than any trophy ever could.

Joseph Paintsil’s Speed and Conditioning Training Plan

Warm-Up (10 Minutes)

Light Jog – 3 minutes

High Knees – 30 seconds

Butt Kicks – 30 seconds

Walking Lunges – 10 per leg

Leg Swings – 15 each side

Lateral Shuffles – 2 x 20 yards

Speed & Acceleration Circuit: Complete 3 Rounds

Sprint Starts

5 x 20-yard sprints

Walk back recovery

Lateral Shuffle to Sprint

Shuffle 10 yards

Explode into 20-yard sprint

4 reps each side

Single-Leg Bounds

10 per leg

Rest 90 seconds between rounds.

Conditioning Block: Repeat 5 times

30-second sprint

90-second jog

This simulates the repeated high-intensity bursts required from attacking players throughout a match.

Core Circuit: 3 Rounds

Plank Hold – 60 seconds

Side Plank – 30 seconds each side

Dead Bugs – 15 reps

Russian Twists – 20 reps

Mountain Climbers – 30 seconds

This aligns with Paintsil’s emphasis on core strength as a foundation for maintaining speed and endurance.

Recovery Finisher

Walking Cooldown – 5 minutes

Hip Flexor Stretch – 60 seconds each side

Hamstring Stretch – 60 seconds each side

Quad Stretch – 60 seconds each side

Foam Rolling – 5 minutes

Joseph Paintsil’s Match-Day Nutrition Strategy

Breakfast

Oatmeal

Banana

Milk

Bread

Herbalife CR7 Drive (Acai Berry) Protein shake

Pre-Match Lunch

Rice

Salmon or chicken

Banana

Herbalife Formula 1 Healthy Meal Shake

Recovery Priorities

Hydration

Protein intake

Consistent sleep schedule

Herbalife24 Rebuild Strength

Follow Joseph on Instagram: @joe_paintsil