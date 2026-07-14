Protein has become a number one selling point for many food manufacturers in recent years, leading some people to think that this muscle building nutrient is simply overrated, but a new study has found that, particularly as we age or become more active, the current guidelines on protein consumption could be stalling our gains and replacing our longevity with lethargy.

Why Current Protein Recommendations May Be Outdated

While the current recommended protein intake is suggested to be around 0.36 grams per pound of bodyweight, per day, this number was devised for the minimum maintenance dose for those with a sedentary lifestyle, explains a recent report published in Frontiers, noting that the goal of those old guidelines had been to prevent protein deficiency in less active people, without taking into account the requirements of those who are more active. This matters, because we are all told to keep moving as we age, so a failure to balance our protein requirements leads to a nitrogen imbalance, reduced recovery, and less strength to progress through our sessions.

“Public health advice often focuses on the minimum people need to avoid problems,” said Dr. Macdonald, who worked on the recent research from the University of Cambridge, England. “But many people want to know what they should do to remain strong, independent, and mentally sharp throughout life.”

How Much Protein Should Active Adults Eat Daily?

This latest work reviewed previous studies to suggest that physically active people, older adults, and pregnant women could benefit significantly by packing on the protein, but it did not specifically prescribe a new daily dosage. Instead, the data showed that increasing our protein intake can supercharge fat loss due to an associated feeling of fullness, and the thermogenic effect from protein digestion. But there is evidence already out there, that can point us in the right direction for protein greatness.

Why Protein Needs Increase With Age

“High-intensity exercise and high-protein diets are often associated with bodybuilders and superficial aesthetic goals,” added Dr. MacDonald. “However, high-intensity exercise and high-protein diets also empower the general population to extend their lifespan and health span. Therefore, it is less about having ‘abs’ and a ‘beach body’ and more about being able to lift up, play with, and even remember your grandchildren, thanks to a strong and resilient body and mind. When we see a stereotypical image of a hunched-over slow, fragile person with ill health, in their later years, it seems like an inevitable consequence of “Father Time,” however, I propose that in most cases, it is evidence of a non-evidence-based lifestyle.”

New Dietary Guidelines Suggest Higher Protein Targets

In terms of the latest evidence, the 2025 to 2030 edition of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) was released earlier this year and suggests 0.54 to 0.73 grams per pound of bodyweight per day as the new benchmark. That’s more than twice the amount of protein suggested by the previous guidance.

Whey to go!?