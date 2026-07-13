Australian bodybuilder, Ethan Gohari is readying for the Classic Physique final at the 2026 Olympia this September, and is taking a strategic approach to presenting the best possible package in Las Vegas. While Gohari loves to chase gains with heavy reps, he’s also mindful enough to allow his body to heal between growth phases. To explain the method behind his impressive muscle, “The Persian Lion,” who is originally from Iran, recently took to social media to explain the basis of a “deload” phase, and when it can be used for recovery or supercharging those periods of heavy lifting.

What Is a Deload Week?

“Do you need a deload week?” Gohari asked his 25,000 Instagram followers in a recent thought-provoking post. The idea behind a deload is to give the body a break for around a week, in order to recover and reset your muscle building potential but choosing when to do so takes careful consideration.

How Often Should You Deload for Muscle Growth?

“A deload isn’t necessarily for everyone, but most people who train hard and progressively overload for long periods will benefit from one eventually,” explained Gohari. “For bodybuilders, I don’t like scheduled deloads every 4 to 6 weeks because a program says so. I’d rather deload when performance, recovery, or motivation starts trending down.”

Signs You Need a Deload Week

Gohari suggests that there are several signs to be mindful of, for when it might be a suitable time to start a deload phase. These signs include:

Strength dropping across multiple workout

Constantly sore joints and/or connective tissue

Low levels of motivation

Poor pumps and lacklustre mind-muscle connection

Suboptimal sleep and recovery

Feeling “beat up” despite eating and resting fully

The purpose of a deload, under these conditions, is to help reset the body after a period of severe mental and physical stress. But deloads can also be used to prepare the body ahead of heavy phases. “For example, before starting a growth phase,” explained Gohari of his strategic approach. “It can be beneficial to reduce fatigue and freshen up so you’re in the best possible position to take advantage of increased food, training performance, and PEDs.”

Gohari gave more detail on the use of deloads for prep. “Starting a growth phase in a recovered state often allows you to push harder and make better progress for the next 6 to 8 weeks before another deload is needed,” he explained.

How to Structure an Effective Deload Week

“Keep the same exercises. Cut the volume by around 30%,” advised the Australian, noting that reps should be “nowhere near failure” but the form should remain the same so that lifts don’t become more difficult. “Keep food the same, or increase it slightly, to maximize recovery,” he offered.

“A deload doesn’t always have to be a full week of lighter training, either,” explained Gohari. “Sometimes, taking 3 to 4 days completely off can achieve the same outcome. The goal is simply to reduce fatigue, recover, and get back to productive training as quickly as possible.”

How Deloading Improves Strength and Performance

For those feeling like they could lose valuable progress while reducing their workload, Gohari clarified why deload phases promote the opposite effect. “The goal isn’t to get fitter or stronger during the deload,” he confirmed. “The goal is to reduce fatigue while maintaining movement patterns, so you come back fresher, recover better, and perform at a higher level. For most bodybuilders, training with high intensity, a deload is usually needed every 9 to 16 weeks, not every 4 weeks. If you’re managing fatigue well, sleeping enough, and recovering properly, you may be able to push even longer before needing one.”

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