HYROX has spent the past few years turning fitness racing into a global phenomenon, and the newly announced 2027 calendar shows just how much bigger the sport is getting.

More than two million athletes are expected to compete during the 2026/27 season, up from 1.5 million the year before. HYROX will span 107 race weekends across six continents, with select events expanding into long-form residencies lasting up to 10 days to keep pace with demand. New host cities are also joining the schedule, including San Diego; Portland; Bari, Italy; and Nagoya, Japan.

For athletes, that expansion creates more opportunities to race and more room to think beyond a single event. With major competitions spread throughout the first half of 2027 and the World Championships set for Hong Kong in June, competitors can start planning their season months in advance.

Here’s what HYROX announced for 2027, where the series is expanding, and how to start preparing now while keeping your performance steady across a longer race season.

HYROX 2027 Schedule: Key Dates, New Cities, and Major Events

HYROX is entering the 2026/27 season with another major scale-up. After welcoming more than 1.5 million athletes during the 2025/26 season, the fitness racing series expects participation to surpass two million as it continues to expand into new cities and larger event formats.

The biggest numbers from the announcement include:

More than two million athletes: HYROX expects participation to rise from 1.5 million during the 2025/26 season.

107 race weekends: Events will take place across six continents during the 2026/27 season.

Events lasting up to 10 days: Select major markets will move beyond the traditional one- or two-day race weekend to accommodate growing demand.

Four new host cities: San Diego, Portland, Bari, and Nagoya, will join the HYROX calendar.

A June championship finale: The HYROX World Championships will take place in Hong Kong from June 10-13, 2027.

More opportunities for younger athletes: HYROX Youngstars competitions will appear at select events, including expanded North American dates in Houston and Atlanta.

For competitors, the expanded calendar offers more flexibility in choosing when and where they race. It also gives athletes who plan to compete more than once a chance to map out a full season well before the first start line.

New U.S. HYROX Race Locations Announced for 2027

For U.S. athletes, the newly announced portion of the 2027 calendar adds more options in the first half of the year, including two new host cities: San Diego and Portland.

The currently announced U.S. events include:

The spread gives athletes several months to plan a race schedule, whether the goal is to compete once or to line up for multiple events. Ticket sales are expected to begin by region at the end of July, and HYROX has also said that additional events may be announced later in the 2026/27 season.

How to Start Training for HYROX 2027 Right Now

A 2027 race date gives athletes something valuable: time. HYROX performance depends on how well you can sustain running pace, manage repeated high-output efforts, and keep moving efficiently as fatigue accumulates. Those qualities will respond best to steady development over months.

Early preparation should focus on building the physical foundation that supports harder, more race-specific work later in the training cycle. For most athletes, that means improving aerobic capacity, running durability, strength, and movement efficiency while gradually increasing the amount of work they can recover from each week.

Build the Engine First

Aerobic fitness plays a major role in how well you maintain pace over 8 kilometers of running and recover between stations. Improving that base can help you control your effort, clear fatigue more effectively between harder bouts, and avoid turning the back half of the race into a survival test.

Early training can emphasize:

Easy aerobic work: Build weekly training volume at intensities you can consistently recover from.

Build weekly training volume at intensities you can consistently recover from. Threshold development: Improve your ability to sustain a demanding pace without accumulating fatigue too quickly.

Improve your ability to sustain a demanding pace without accumulating fatigue too quickly. Running consistency: Gradually increase your running exposure so your muscles, tendons, and joints can tolerate the repeated impact of HYROX training and racing.

Keep Building Strength

HYROX rewards athletes who can produce force efficiently even after several kilometers of running. Strength development supports sled work, carries, lunges, and wall balls while helping preserve movement quality as fatigue climbs.

A well-rounded strength base should prioritize:

Lower-body strength: Squats, hinges, split squats, and other foundational patterns that build force production through the hips and legs.

Squats, hinges, split squats, and other foundational patterns that build force production through the hips and legs. Upper-body pulling and pushing strength: Useful for maintaining efficiency during sled pulls, SkiErg, rowing, and other upper-body demands.

Useful for maintaining efficiency during sled pulls, SkiErg, rowing, and other upper-body demands. Trunk strength: Helps transfer force and maintain posture during loaded carries, lunges, and high-repetition stations.

Improve Efficiency Before Chasing Fatigue

The more economical you are at each station, the less energy you waste over the course of the race. This is a good time to improve technique and become comfortable with the movements without turning every session into a full race simulation.

That could mean working on:

Sled push and pull mechanics.

Sustainable pacing on the SkiErg and rower.

Smooth burpee broad jump rhythm.

Efficient walking lunge mechanics.

Consistent wall-ball technique under moderate fatigue.

Gradually Increase Your Training Capacity

One of the biggest advantages of starting early is the ability to build workload progressively. HYROX preparation eventually asks athletes to balance running, strength training, higher-intensity conditioning, and station-specific work in the same week.

Building that workload gradually gives your body time to adapt and makes it easier to handle more demanding sessions as race day approaches. By the time your training becomes more specific, you want enough aerobic fitness, strength, and durability to actually benefit from the harder work.

Get More Specific as Race Day Gets Closer

As race day approaches, training should begin to more closely reflect the actual demands of HYROX. The foundation you built earlier gives you more room to layer in compromised running, station transitions, race pacing, and higher-density work without letting fatigue take over the entire week.

The closer you get to competition, the more valuable specificity becomes. Your body needs repeated exposure to the rhythm of running hard, completing a station efficiently, and settling back into pace while already carrying fatigue.

Add More Compromised Running

HYROX rarely gives you the luxury of starting each kilometer fresh. Running after sled pushes, burpees, lunges, and other demanding stations changes your mechanics and your perception of pace.

Race-specific sessions can gradually include:

Running immediately after strength or conditioning stations.

Shorter intervals performed with limited recovery.

Repeated run-to-station transitions.

Controlled efforts that teach you to settle back into pace after hard work.

The goal is to improve how quickly you regain rhythm once fatigue is already present.

Practice Race Pace and Effort Control

Pacing mistakes can show up early and get expensive later in the race. Athletes who go out too aggressively often pay for it once the combination of running volume and station fatigue begins to add up.

Closer to race day, training should give you a clearer sense of:

What sustainable race pace feels like.

How hard can you push each station without compromising the next run?

Where you can afford to put in more effort.

Which stations require more conservative pacing?

These sessions can help turn race strategy into something you have actually practiced under fatigue.

Use Full Simulations Sparingly

Full or near-full HYROX simulations can be useful, especially as a confidence check and pacing rehearsal. They also incur high recovery costs.

A full simulation can help you assess:

Race pacing.

Station efficiency.

Transition speed.

Fueling and hydration strategy.

How your body responds late in the event.

You only need enough exposure to learn from the session and make adjustments. Most of your progress will still come from the individual pieces of your training week working together.

Taper the Stress Before Race Day

The final stretch should leave you feeling sharp and ready to compete. Training volume can begin to come down while keeping enough intensity and race-specific work in place to maintain fitness.

A good race-week approach usually includes:

Lower overall training volume.

Short bouts of faster running.

Brief exposure to key stations.

Extra attention to sleep and recovery.

Enough movement to stay loose without carrying unnecessary fatigue into race day.

At that point, the work is largely done. The focus shifts toward arriving healthy, rested, and confident in the fitness you have already built.

How to Build a Full HYROX Season Plan and Avoid Burnout

For athletes planning to race more than once, the challenge shifts once the season begins. You still need enough training to maintain the qualities that drive performance while giving your body time to recover from each race and prepare for the next.

The length of time between events should guide how aggressive you are with training. A three-week turnaround calls for a much different approach than a two- or three-month gap.

Pick Your Priority Races

Not every race needs to carry the same performance expectations. Choosing one or two priority events gives your season structure and makes it easier to manage training stress across several months.

You can use other races as opportunities to:

Test pacing strategies.

Gain experience with transitions and station execution.

Evaluate how your current training is carrying over.

Build confidence competing in a race environment.

Your biggest events can then receive the most focused preparation, recovery, and tapering.

Recover Before You Start Building Again

HYROX places a significant demand on the entire body. Eight kilometers of running combined with high-volume functional work can leave behind muscular soreness, connective tissue stress, and overall fatigue that may last longer than your motivation to start training again.

The first few days after a race should focus on recovery and restoring normal movement. Easy aerobic work, mobility, and lighter strength sessions can help you gradually return to your regular training rhythm.

Pay attention to:

Lingering soreness or joint discomfort.

Changes in running mechanics.

Unusually high fatigue during easy sessions.

Sleep quality and general readiness to train.

Once those markers begin returning to normal, training volume and intensity can start building again.

Maintain the Qualities You Already Built

During the season, your training does not always need to chase new fitness. Maintaining strength, aerobic capacity, and race-specific efficiency can be enough to keep performance high between events.

That could include:

Strength work: Keep some heavier loading in the program to maintain force production while controlling total volume.

Keep some heavier loading in the program to maintain force production while controlling total volume. Aerobic training: Continue enough easy and moderate-intensity work to support endurance and recovery.

Continue enough easy and moderate-intensity work to support endurance and recovery. Faster running: Use targeted intervals or threshold work to maintain speed and pace control.

Use targeted intervals or threshold work to maintain speed and pace control. Station practice: Include enough exposure to key movements to keep technique and efficiency sharp.

The closer your races are together, the more important it becomes to prioritize quality training sessions and manage unnecessary fatigue.

Let the Time Between Races Guide Your Approach

A longer break gives you room to rebuild training volume and address weaknesses. A shorter turnaround requires a tighter focus on recovery, maintenance, and staying sharp.

When you have several months between races:

Build another progressive training block.

Target specific weaknesses from your previous event.

Increase training volume gradually.

Include a short race-specific phase before your next competition.

When you only have a few weeks:

Prioritize recovery immediately after the race.

Maintain fitness with lower-volume, high-quality sessions.

Limit hard sessions that create excessive soreness.

Keep race-specific work familiar and controlled.

Reduce training stress again as the next event approaches.

The expanded 2027 HYROX calendar gives athletes more opportunities to compete than ever. Planning those races with the same intent you bring to your training can help you stay healthy, maintain your fitness, and give your best performances enough room to stand out.