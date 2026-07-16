When Joe Weider created the Mr. Olympia contest in 1965, the focus was only on bodybuilding with the goal of determining the true number one athlete in the sport. Over the course of the six decades since, the Olympia has evolved from a single day contest to a weekend celebration of all things fitness. To call it “bodybuilding’s biggest weekend” would no longer be giving the iconic event the credit it deserves. The Olympia has now become a global event on the sports world calendar.

Attendees that are smart enough to score passes to the Olympia World Fitness Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Sept. 25-26 will get access to more than a supplement brand trade show, they will get to bear witness to history and see world-class athletes in several sports and fitness disciplines showcase their greatness. Below is just a sample of what fans can expect on the last week of September.

Armwrestling at the 2026 Olympia: What Fans Can Expect

Armwrestling matches have been known to stop spectators in their tracks. There’s something about the struggle between two competitors that keeps fans engaged throughout the entire weekend, and there will be more of that to in 2026.

The Ultimate Armwrestling League (UAL) is a premier organization dedicated to showcase this classic sport in its most raw and powerful form. Details of their 2026 event have not been revealed just yet, but you can be sure it will be worth the watch.

Armlifting World Championships Return to Olympia Weekend

The 2025 Armlifting World Championships captivated the audience on the Olympia Expo Stage, and promoter Riccardo Magni expects around 100 international athletes to gather in Las Vegas for the 2026 edition.

Athletes test their grip by lifting the heaviest weights possible with a variety of challenging handles that test pure grip power. Like powerlifting, there are multiple events and lifters get three tries to complete successful lifts with max weight. Qualifying is still taking place but will conclude in early August. You can see more about this sport and its events on their website.

MAS Wrestling World Championships Bring Siberian Strength to Las Vegas

Strength icon Odd Haugen has been a pioneer when it comes to this sport and how it is presented in the United States. MAS Wrestling, which has origins in Siberia, calls for two athletes to sit opposite each other with straight legs and their feet against a center support board. They then take hold of a stick and pull against each other, similar to a tug of war. The athlete that can pull the stick out of their opponent’s hands or the opponent themselves across the center is the winner.

The Olympia World Fitness Expo hosts the annual MAS Wrestling Olympia World Championships, hosted by Haugen. Men and women will compete in round robin tournaments to crown winners in various weight classes. Those winners will then compete again in separate events for the glory of winning the men’s and women’s World Absolute Championship belts.

Olympic Weightlifting Takes Center Stage at the 2026 Olympia Expo

No strength sports festival would be complete without Olympic Lifting, which is why American Barbell Talon Cup will be hosting a USA Weightlifting sanctioned event to Las Vegas this September.

The intensity and standards of excellence that come with performing the Snatch and Clean & Jerk under USAW rules and officiation will be combined with the prestige that only the Olympia can offer. Details on their specific plans for the Las Vegas Convention Center are expected to be announced in the near future.

Powerlifting Events and Bench Wars at the 2026 Olympia

The Olympia is known for bodybuilding, but there has also been a longtime connection to powerlifting. Just like those that have earned their places on the bodybuilding stages, numerous lifters are preparing to step on an international elite platform at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The International Powerlifting League and Powerlifting USA will both hold full meets during Olympia Weekend. The World Powerlifting Organization (WPO) will also host the 2026 Bench Wars meet, which will feature equipped athletes pushing the bar both literally and figuratively when it comes to extreme weights. Inzer will also showcase strict curl competitions to see who has the strongest biceps.

Strongman Competition Returns to the Olympia Performance Weekend

The 2026 Strongman competition returns to the Olympia Performance Weekend, Sept. 25 and 26, and fans can expect to see rare and raw power being inflicted on a variety of weights and implements across multiple disciplines. Events typically include classic strongman staples like the yoke carry, atlas stones, and log press, alongside rotating implements that keep both competitors and spectators guessing.

The Strongman event is open to qualified competitors and free to watch on the Expo floor. Fans that stop to watch tend to stick around for most of the competition and leave inspired to push their own boundaries the next time they train.

Sumo Wrestling at the Olympia: Openweight Battles and Global Talent

“Sumo Dan” Kalbfleisch has won many sumo wrestling competitions throughout his own career, but he is best known today as the host of the Sumo Dan Olympia event. Every year on Friday of the World Fitness Expo, Kalbfleisch hosts a training day to introduce people interested in the sport and gives them a chance to participate.

Saturday at the Olympia is for the Sumo Dan tournament, which includes men and women from around the globe who gather in Las Vegas to face off for Olympia glory. There are weight classes and an “Openweight” event where athletes in different weight categories can go head-to-head.

You can see all these events and more at the 2026 Olympia World Fitness Expo in Las Vegas by pre-ordering expo passes at www.mrolympia.com . VIP entry begins at 8 AM Pacific time on both Friday and Saturday. General entry will begin at 9 AM. Follow @mrolympiallc on Instagram to stay updated on what will happen in Las Vegas.