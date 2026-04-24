Don’t you dare call it a gym.

Walk into a Life Time for the first time and it might take a few minutes to fully process the world you just entered. The equipment is impressive, but the workout isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. You notice the space, the scale, and the way it feels more like somewhere you’d never want to leave. Within minutes, it becomes clear why first-time visitors struggle to find an appropriate comparison. Life Time is in a league of its own.

“I feel like I’m at a spa resort, and I didn’t even have to leave town.”

That’s the kind of reaction Natalie Bushaw –Vice President of Public Relations and Corporate Communications for Life Time – says she hears constantly, especially when new locations open. It’s not just about the design—it’s about the way the environment shifts expectations the moment someone walks in.

“You walk in and everything from the wall coverings to the desks,” she says. “to the eucalyptus in the steam rooms, you feel like you are in a resort environment.”

That shift is intentional. Life Time isn’t trying to feel like a better version of a traditional gym. It’s trying to create something that operates outside of that category entirely.

A Category That Doesn’t Fit the Old Labels

Founded in 1992 by health club visionary Bahram Akradi, Life Time was easy to group with other high-end gyms. It offered more space, more amenities, and a higher price point, but it still lived in the same conversation. That framing doesn’t hold up anymore, especially when you look at how members actually describe the experience.

It feels like you’re a country club without the golf.

Bushaw says feedback like that is what led the brand to lean into the “athletic country club” identity. The phrase works because it captures how people are using the space. It’s not just about training—it’s about everything that happens around it.

“We’ve got our salons, we’ve got our kids academy, we’ve got our full-service LifeCafe,” Bushaw says. “We’re hosting rooftop beach club parties… people get dressed up.”

At that point, it becomes less about where you go to work out and more about where you choose to spend your time. The experience stretches beyond the gym floor, and that’s where the difference starts to show.

Why People Are Moving Beyond Traditional Gyms

The shift toward Life Time isn’t just about what it offers. It’s about what people realized they were missing. When gyms shut down during COVID, there was a real question about whether people would come back at all. Home workouts were convenient, accessible, and for a while, seemed like they might replace in-person training.

What Life Time heard from its members told a different story.

“I need you to be open,” Bushaw reflects. “This is my community.”

That response reframed the role of the space. It wasn’t just about access to equipment or classes. It was about connection and consistency, something people couldn’t replicate on their own.

That idea of community has carried forward. People aren’t just looking for a place to train anymore—they’re looking for a place that feels familiar and social, something that fits into their routine beyond the workout itself.

Serious Training Still Matters—But It’s Not the Only Draw

The training still holds up. The fitness floors are expansive, giving members space to train without the usual crowding. The equipment lineup covers everything from general fitness to serious strength work, which is where Life Time starts to separate itself from more traditional commercial gyms.

“Super spacious fitness floor… any single piece of equipment that you could ever imagine,” Bushaw says.

That includes details that matter to experienced lifters.

“People always love that our dumbbells go up to 130 pounds,” she says. “You just don’t see that.”

Programming is just as extensive. With more than 100 group fitness classes per week in some locations, members have access to strength, conditioning, yoga, and hybrid formats that eliminate the need for multiple memberships.

“The average club offers over one hundred group fitness classes a week,” she says.

But what stands out is how often the conversation moves beyond training. The way members are using the space has shifted.

It’s not unusual to see members either working remotely from designated spaces inside, to just going to use the cold plunge, hot tub, sauna, recovery room, and the steam room.

That reflects a broader change in how people approach fitness. It’s no longer just about effort. Recovery, longevity, and overall well-being have become part of the same equation.

Community Is the Real Differentiator

What ultimately separates Life Time isn’t the equipment or even the amenities. It’s the way people interact once they’re inside. That starts with something simple—recognition.

“Our job is to make sure that when you come into the club… we know you,” Bushaw says.

That familiarity changes the tone of the experience. It turns what would normally be a transactional visit into something more personal and consistent.

“It literally is like this ecosystem that kind of grows,” she says.

Over time, those interactions build into something deeper.

“People have grown up together,” Bushaw says. “They’ve watched their friends get married, have babies, lose parents, become grandparents.”

That kind of continuity is hard to replicate in spaces designed for quick workouts. It’s a big reason why members don’t just join – they stay.

Among those frequently spotted at Life Time is Dan Solomon, President of the Mr. Olympia, the most prestigious fitness themed event in the world. Solomon shares, “There was a time when Life Time was viewed simply as a country club environment, but times have changed. The culture is comprised of people who take their fitness seriously, those who want to be surrounded by the best of the best. The overall environment is a powerful combination of high-end amenities and ambitious and successful members. It’s a great place to spend a few hours.”

Why the Price Point Makes Sense

Life Time sits at a higher price point, and that’s part of the decision for anyone considering it. But once people experience it, the comparison tends to shift away from cost and toward value.

“It’s when they come in and see it,” Bushaw says.

At that point, it’s no longer being compared to a single service. It becomes a combination of training, recovery, childcare, workspace, and social environment all under one roof.

That shift shows up in how members talk about it.

“You don’t say, ‘I’m going to the gym. ’It’s kind of like… you’re going to Life Time,” she says.

It’s a subtle change in language, but it reflects a different relationship with the space.

The Future of Fitness Is Already Here

The idea of a “third space”—somewhere that isn’t home or work—has become more prominent in the fitness conversation. Life Time has been operating in that space for years, long before it became a broader industry trend.

“We were literally talking about being a third space… back in 2004,” Bushaw says.

Now, more brands are moving in that direction, focusing on environment, experience, and how long people stay rather than just what they do.

“I think aesthetics is one… spaces for enjoyment… and then the level of amenities,” she says.

That’s where expectations are heading. Fitness is no longer just about the workout itself—it’s about how that workout fits into everything else. And for a growing number of people, that’s what they’re actually investing in.