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Bodybuilders may appear larger-than-life on stage, but standing next to a man-mountain like Chinedu “Andrew Jacked” Obiekea really puts into perspective just how much work and dedication goes into becoming a true Olympia icon. That’s why fans have been flocking to see the 2026 Arnold U.S. and Arnold U.K. champion in the flesh.
Andrew Jacked is certainly the man of the moment. After earning a career-high third place at the 2025 Mr. Olympia event, and picking up $100,000 in the process, the Nigerian has made 2026 an even more successful year. In March, AJ picked up bodybuilding’s biggest ever single payday of $750,000 at the Arnold U.S., only to follow up with another victory, and a further $250,000 at the Arnold U.K. “After his two huge wins, Andrew could be at home with his feet up, chilling, watching TV,” wrote Olympia All-Star Tours promoter, Giles Thomas, in a recent Instagram post, adding that the popular iron pumper is “Such an easy guy to work with.”
Muscle & Fitness attended Jacked’s recent stop at the Power Up supplement store in Leicester, England, where the line of fans wanting to meet their hero backed out of the shop. “I think opportunities like this are important for international fans who maybe don’t have access to these top bodybuilding stars very often,” said Liam Smith, who facilitated the event. As a bodybuilder himself, Smith was impressed at the amount of time that AJ took, to engage with his fellow iron pumpers. “It’s about bringing the superstars to our local community,” Smith told M&F. “If you want to dream big, then stars like Andrew Jacked are proof of the results.”
For his part, AJ is very excited to be on his Arnold victory lap. The big man told M&F, while in Leicester, that he never imagined bodybuilding would be a vehicle that would take him all over the world. “It’s a blessing,” he reflected, noting that his own beginnings were humble, crafting his first set of weights from “concrete, pipes, and some breaks from cars.”
In terms of being able to share his stories and hard-earned wisdom with fellow bodybuilders, Jacked is in his element, no matter what part of the world he finds himself in. “I’m not doing it for legacy, or whatever,” he told M&F. “I’m just grateful.”
To catch any of the remaining dates on Andrew Jacked’s UK and European meet and greet events, see the dates and locations below.
To stay up to date with the latest Olympia All-Star tours, click here!