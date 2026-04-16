Injectable GLP-1 hormone agonists like Ozempic and Mounjaro are known to reduce appetite and can result in significant weight loss, but what happens when you stop taking them? A new study from the Cleveland Clinic looked at almost 8,000 patients to find out, and the results are in. The new study, published by the Journal of Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism comes after a previous analysis suggested that people tend to regain their unwanted weight quickly after discontinuing use. While that previous review had been based on set programs and randomized trials, the new research looked at what was happening in the real world, where people are able to chop and change their weight losing strategies.

How the Cleveland Clinic Conducted This Ozempic Study

7,938 overweight or obese adults in Ohio and Florida began treatment with either semaglutide (sold under brand names like Ozempic and Wegovy) or tirzepatide (Mounjaro and Zepbound) and then stopped after three to 12 months. The scientists, led by Dr Gasoyan, then looked at the resulting weight loss, and the behavioral changes made by the participants.

Key Findings From the Cleveland Clinic Study

Unlike the previous study that relied on randomized data, taking a real-world approach to following people’s flexible lifestyles showed that people were less likely to rebound than previously thought. “Our real-world data show that many patients who stop semaglutide or tirzepatide restart the medication or transition to another obesity treatment, which may explain why they regain less weight than patients in randomized trials,” explained Dr. Gasoyan. The latest results showed:

Those treated for obesity lost an average of 8.4% of their weight, but they only regained an average of 0.5% one year after stopping the injectables.

Those treated for type 2 diabetes lost an average of 4.4% of their weight but notably lost an additional 1.3% one year after stopping.

These findings underscore the importance of personalized support for patients seeking obesity treatment, even when they stop the medication. In the U.S. many people stop taking their weight loss drugs because of the cost, while others take a break due to side effects. The experts also found that many patients explored other weight-management options after their initial GLP-1 treatment. They observed that while 20% returned to the original medication, 14% went in the direction of lifestyle modifications including diet and being more active in order to win the battle of the bulge.

This latest study shows that the relationship between saying ‘no’ to the needle and continuing our weight loss journeys can be complex, but not without reward. “Many patients do not give up on their obesity treatment journey, even if they need to stop their initial medication,” said Dr. Gasoyan. “In our future work, we will examine the comparative effectiveness of alternative treatment options for obesity in patients who discontinue semaglutide or tirzepatide, to help patients and their clinicians make informed decisions.”