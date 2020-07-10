Legendary female bodybuilder and 10-time Ms. Olympia Iris Kyle will take to the stage once again at the 2020 Olympia, NPC News Online announced via Instagram yesterday. Kyle’s 10 Olympia wins already make her the most decorated bodybuilder, male or female, of all time, but she’s set on going for an 11th win this year at the re-launch of the Ms. Olympia competition.

The Ms. Olympia was held until 2014, when Kyle clinched her 10th title—her ninth consecutive Olympia victory. The show’s much-anticipated return was announced at the 2019 Olympia.

“Now is the right time for me to return to the greatest stage in bodybuilding,” Kyle told NPC News Online. “I’ve had so many incredible moments at the Olympia and I am focused on winning one more. I’m dedicating this one to all the fans who continue to inspire me in so many ways.”

And there’s no better time to step on the Olympia stage. This year’s show will be held at a new venue, Planet Hollywood Resort, and the Olympia Weekend will also host the Olympia World Fitness Festival (formerly the Olympia Expo) at the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

“The 2020 Olympia continues to get more exciting. Many of the all-time greats want to be a part of the new Olympia experience we are creating,” Olympia President Dan Solomon said. “In addition to Iris Kyle going for number 11, we will also witness the return of Oksana Grishina and Adela Garcia, two of the greatest fitness champions of all time, along with the highly anticipated return of Flex Lewis, and the emotional farewell to Dexter Jackson as he competes for the final time. And with 5 months still to go, I have a feeling there will be more big announcements to come.”

Tickets and hotel room opportunities for the December 17-20 event are now available at MrOlympia.com as Trifecta Presents Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend, brought to you by Wings of Strength.