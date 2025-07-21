FLEX’s Coverage of the 2025 IFBB Pro League Chicago Pro is brought to you by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals. Follow @hitechpharma for more information and all their latest updates and make sure to visit www.HiTechPharma.com NOW to shop the incredible lineup from the Hi-Tech family of brands!

Classic Physique

Classic Physique Winner- Kellen Wilson

Wellness

Wellness Winner- Liza Kazanina

Figure

Figure Winner – Oksana Yukhno

Women’s Physique

Women’s Physique Winner – Paula Ranta

212

212 Winner- Frankie Mercado

Men’s Physique

Men’s Physique Winner- AJ Ellison

Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FLEX Magazine (@flex_magazine)

Bikini Winner- Kate Carroll

Women’s Bodybuilding

Women’s Bodybuilding Winner- Melissa Teich

Visit the Chicago Pro website Here for More Coverage!

Or Follow Them On Instagram Here!

All photos provided by Will Edwards of TLR Seven-Nine Photography. You can follow Will Edwards on Instagram Here!