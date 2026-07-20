On Episode 294 of The Menace Podcast, Hadi Choopan was a major topic of discussion. That’s because the Iranian bodybuilder took to Instagram last week to share a progress update via Instagram, but some observers felt that his mid-section was far from Olympia worthy. Fortunately, Choopan’s coach, Milos Sarcev, who is a regular TMP panelist, shared his take.

With a flat stomach being a major goal for even the biggest of bodybuilders, host Dennis James segued into the subject by admitting that failing to tighten his own stomach had been a major mistake. “I said it a thousand times,” commended James. “I just regret that I chased too much size. I should have backed off before. And, my mistake, that I take responsibility for: I didn’t work on f***ing controlling my stomach,” said The Menace. “Something that I preach today (that) I didn’t do myself.”

This led James to direct the same concern toward Choopan. “I wanted to ask the real question,” said the host. “Because Hadi posted some updates, and a lot of people (are) talking about Hadi’s stomach. Milos, address this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hadi Choopan | هادی چوپان (@hadi_choopan)

Milos Sarcev comments on current state of Hadi Choopan’s stomach

Less than ten weeks out from the Mr. Olympia final, Sarcev was not concerned by the negative voices. “Yeah, I mean, listen, 100% guarantee he’s going to be where he always is,” explained the coach. With Choopan placing first in 2022, and second for the past three years, the Iranian has been a consistently great contender. Sarcev further explained that Choopan’s bloated appearance was simply about liquid intake. “It’s just, like, preworkout, intraworkout, uh, supplementation, right?” offered The Mind.

Milos Sarcev said that this combination of drinks and supplements had blown Choopan up ahead of posing for the video. The coach also shared that the bodybuilder is currently 9 kilos heavier by design, but that he “gets in shape very, very easily.”

Fellow guest, Chris Cormier commented that Choopan’s gigantic upper body needs attention because it could make his legs look smaller. But Sarcev remained unphased, explaining that the Iranian has “perfect control over the abs, all the time. There’s no problem.”

Sarcev concluded that Choopan had communicated that he intends to tread the boards in Las Vegas “as dry,” as he’s ever been. “That’s the plan.”

For more information on Olympia weekend, click here.

To see this full episode of The Menace Podcast on the Muscle & Fitness YouTube channel, where the crew also dissected the latest bodybuilding news, see below.