Since 2012, the International Sports Hall of Fame has paid homage to some of the greatest athletes and contributors in the world of sports. Unlike other sports Halls of Fame, the ISHOF crosses over into several different sports, strength culture, and fitness. The ISHOF also recognizes athletes their members for their success in their sport as well as for their contributions, service, and philanthropic efforts to help others.

Past inductees read like a Who’s Who across the world of sports, with names such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lou Ferrigno, Randy Couture, Ronda Rousey, Kurt Angle, and Earl “The Pearl” Monroe being honored. Bodybuilding legends Ronnie Coleman, Jay Cutler, Phil Heath, and Lenda Murray have joined them as members in the ISHOF throughout the years.

Founder Dr. Robert Goldman has formally announced the list of inductees elected for the Class of 2025, and the six legends represent multiple sports and fitness disciplines.

Cydney Gillon

Eight-time Figure Olympia champion Cydney Gillon joins Murray and Cory Everson as the only female Olympia champions to be inducted into the ISHOF. She is the only bodybuilding representative in the 2025 class. Gillon ran track in college at the University of Pennsylvania before making her presence known in the sport of bodybuilding. She was also cast in Survivor: Kaôh Rōng, finishing the show and competition in fourth place.

Since 2017, Gillon has been the face of the Figure division. She retired from competition in 2024 following her eighth Olympia victory but still works in the fitness industry as a show promoter, coach, and trainer. That résumé will now include Hall of Famer.

Fred Biletnikoff

Super Bowl XI MVP Fred Biletnikoff was a college standout at Florida State before playing 14 seasons for the Oakland Raiders His precision while running routes made the wide receiver a primary target. Biletnikoff was named an All Pro four times. He also spent one season in the Canadian Football League before retiring in 1980. Biletnikoff was a member of the Class of 1991 for the College Football Hall of Fame and named on The Sporting News list of 100 Greatest NFL Players in 1999.

His contributions to football go beyond the field. He founded Tracey’s Place of Hope in Loomis, California, a shelter for domestic violence victims and substance abuse treatment for females ages 14 to 18.

Ryan Crouser

Ryan Crouser is the first three-time Olympic gold medalist in the shot put, winning those honors in 2016, 2020, and 2024. The University of Texas alum started setting records in his sport going back to his high school days. As of 2025, Crouser holds the world record for longest outdoor put with a distance of 23.56 meters and longest indoor distance with a mark of 22.82 meters.

Crouser is also a Jesse Owens Award recipient and was named Track & Field News World Male Athlete of the Year. He was involved in the creation of the World Shot Put Series, which began in April 2025, helping carry the sport forward both as a competitor and advocate.

Nancy Lieberman

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman is a three-time All-American from Old Dominion University and a two-time national champion. Considered by many to be one of the most important figures in women’s basketball history, “Lady Magic” was also a silver medalist in the Olympics and has two Wade Trophies to her credit. She has been a part of gold-medal winning teams for the United States in the 1975 Pan American Games and the 1979 World Championships in Seoul, South Korea.

Lieberman became a part of basketball history by being the second assistant coach in the NBA when she worked on the Sacramento Kings’ bench from 2015 to 2017. She has also been a head coach in the WNBA, NBA G League, and the BIG3 League. She was the first female coach in the BIG3 to win a championship in 2018.

Leigh Steinberg

Leigh Steinberg was the inspiration behind the iconic film “Jerry Maguire.” The sports agent, author, and philanthropist has represented over 300 athletes across multiple sports. The father of three holds the record for representing the most number one overall draft picks in the NFL with eight and represented several Hall of Fame legends.

Steinberg is also revered for his philanthropy. His efforts have benefited the Human Relations Commission, Children Now, Children’s Miracle Network, Coro Fellows Program, and the Starlight Foundation. He was also the founder of Steinberg Leadership Institute

(now Glass Leadership Institute), a nationwide program run by the Anti-Defamation League preparing students to fight racism and inequality throughout the world.

Grandmaster Bill Wallace

“Superfoot” Grandmaster Bill Wallace’s name is synonymous with martial arts. He holds a 10th-degree black belt and the title of sōke (Grandmaster) in Shōrin-ryū karate. Among his accolades include being the PKA Professional World Full Contact Champion and World Middleweight Champion titles for six years. Wallace retired undefeated with a record of 23-0-0.

Wallace is also the creator of “The Superfoot System,” a stretching methodology with Wallace’s kicking style and fighting approach. He has also worked as an actor in such films as “A Force of One” with Chuck Norris and “The Protector” with Jackie Chan.

Honored at the 2025 Olympia Weekend

The induction ceremony for the Class of 2025 will take place on Saturday, Oct. 11 at the Resorts World in Las Vegas, NV as part of the 2025 Olympia Weekend. Goldman cherishes this annual event because of the people that are gathered to celebrate those being honored.

Goldman had said in the past, “When you look around the room every year, you realize that it could be the last time you see them in the same place at the same time. That is a moment in time that will never happen again. That is what makes this event so special and memorable.”

Details of how to attend the event have yet to be announced as of this writing. For more information, go to the ISHOF website and follow Goldman on Instagram.