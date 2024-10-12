Cydney Gillon surprised no one in the Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada when she was announced as the winner of the 2024 Figure Olympia, the 8th consecutive world championship in her division. Gillon’s dominance in competition has been unmatched since she started winning her string of titles in 2017.

However, she did shock the bodybuilding world when during her victory speech, she announced her retirement from competition.

“This is the end, and you have just seen the end of my career,” said the 32-year old champion. Her announcement caps a career that goes back to 2012 when she won her pro card at the 2012 NPC Nationals. The former star of “Survivor” made her Olympia debut in 2014, where she finished ninth in that year’s Figure Olympia, won by Nicole Wilkins, who previously held the record for most wins with three. Gillon has almost tripled that mark.

Gillon’s presence in the aport has been credited for helping elevate the division she was so proud to represent, but she has also kept a stranglehold on the top spot ever since she won her first title in 2017. For perspective on how dominant she has been, the last time she was not the Figure Olympia champion, Barack Obama was President of the United States.

The 2025 Figure Olympia will change that, because we are now guaranteed to see a new champion be crowned. The new top Contenders for that title include 2024 runner-up Jessica Reyes Padilla and bronze medalist Lola Montez.

As for Gillon, she did not speak much about her future plans, but we will not be surprised if she stays connected to the sport. She does also work as a coach, including as the posing coach for the now five-time Ms. Olympia Andrea Shaw. She does also operate multiple businesses that are sure to keep her busy. Her focus after her moment onstage was to celebrate with her family in Las Vegas.

The 2024 Joe Weider Olympia Fitness and Performance weekend continues on Saturday, October 12th, headlined by the finals of the 60th edition of the Mr. Olympia, and you can watch all the action live by ordering the 2024 Olympia pay-per-view over at www.olympiaproductions.com.