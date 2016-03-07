15 Exercises for Massive Forearms
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.Read article
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.Read article
From killer home gyms to backyard golf courses, these guys have it made.Read article
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
Here's what 5, 10, 15, and 20 percent body fat really look like.Read article
Eddie Hall broke his own deadlift world record last weekend’s Arnold Classic, doing it in front of Arnold Schwarzenegger himself. Setting the mark in front of The Oak meant a lot to England’s Strongest man, he posted a video on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
So I just made a new world record on a long bar deadlift 465kg infront of Arnold Schwarzenegger @schwarzenegger It was really tough, it went really fast to the knees and then the bar whip just took me forward which made it really tough, if it had been a standard bar I'd have just stood up. I pulled 460kg minutes prior to this after a really long delay from my warm ups which made it even tougher I.e. Crap conditions. So I'm the first man in history to pull 1000lbs twice in one day and within 10 minutes. Would like to take this opportunity to thank all my sponsors who make these lifts happen to let me train full time. Check them out:- Nutrition'd by Protein Dynamix ^use code THEBEAST for 20% off^ Clothed by Xplosiveape Fed by Wrights Pies Bottled by Alpha Designs Built in Strength Asylum Groomed by Bobo's Beard Protected by Giants Pro Revitalised by ASEA Recovered by The M Club Big Love The Beast @proteindynamix @xploape @strengthasylum @giantspro @alphadesignsuk @bobosbeard @aseaglobal @wrightspies #xplosiveape #alphadesign #wrightspies #strengthasylum #giantspro #PoweredByASEA #ASEA #proteindynamix #bobosbeardoil #beast #beard #deadlift #deadlifts #boss #bosslife #hulk #strong #strongman #strongmantraining
“I just made a new world record on a long bar deadlift 465kg infront of Arnold Schwarzenegger @schwarzenegger It was really tough, it went really fast to the knees and then the bar whip just took me forward which made it really tough, if it had been a standard bar I’d have just stood up. I pulled 460kg minutes prior to this after a really long delay from my warm ups which made it even tougher I.e. Crap conditions. So I’m the first man in history to pull 1000lbs twice in one day and within 10 minutes.”
Congratulations Eddie Hall, more power to you.