Eddie Hall broke his own deadlift world record last weekend’s Arnold Classic, doing it in front of Arnold Schwarzenegger himself. Setting the mark in front of The Oak meant a lot to England’s Strongest man, he posted a video on Instagram.

“I just made a new world record on a long bar deadlift 465kg infront of Arnold Schwarzenegger @schwarzenegger It was really tough, it went really fast to the knees and then the bar whip just took me forward which made it really tough, if it had been a standard bar I’d have just stood up. I pulled 460kg minutes prior to this after a really long delay from my warm ups which made it even tougher I.e. Crap conditions. So I’m the first man in history to pull 1000lbs twice in one day and within 10 minutes.”

Congratulations Eddie Hall, more power to you.