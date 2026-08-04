Chinedu Andrew “Jacked” Obiekea is hoping to follow up on his 2026 Arnold Classic, and Arnold Classic UK wins, by earning bodybuilding’s most prestigious prize and becoming Mr. Olympia in just a few weeks. But to lift the iconic Sandow trophy, the “Mona Lisa” will need to present his most artful physique yet. So, it’s no surprise that one of the industry’s most flexible stars executes hip thrusts for gigantic glute gains.

In a recent leg workout, Jacked illustrated his hip thrusting efforts while completing some “booty work,” and shared the process for his one million followers on Instagram.

Why Bodybuilder’s Like to Hone Their Hip Thrusts

While many competitive bodybuilders focus on building colossal quads, the lower body must offer proportion and flow, so leg day needs to include more than traditional squats. Studies have shown that hip thrusts activate the hips and glutes to a greater extent than squats alone, meaning that hip thrusts should be an essential part of any serious sculpting efforts.

Primarily, hip thrusts work by taxing the gluteus maximus, which is also the main hip extensor, along with the assisting muscles of the lower body, such as the adductor magnus in the inner thigh, and the hamstring muscles.

How Andrew Jacked Performs Heavy Hip Thrusts

Taking to the hip thrust machine, Andrew Jacked activates his glutes with much less of an ankle load required by squats, targeting the glutes more effectively from a horizontal position. He goes heavy to stimulate hypertrophy and uses an exercise mat to stop the belt from causing any discomfort brought about by the 352-pound (160 kilogram) weight stack shown in his Instagram reel.

Understanding that working with the proper form is more important than piling on the plates, Jacked shows great technique by pausing at the top of the thrust for added time under tension, bracing and squeezing his glutes before making a descent.

Jacked also understands that the maximum stimulus of the glutes is attained by lining the body up straight, so that other muscles such as the hamstrings or quads do not become the primary workers. If you try this move for yourself and find that you are unable to form a straight line at the top, this can be corrected by reducing the weight stack. For glorious glute gains, aim for 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

With this kind of attention to detail and having upped his Olympia placing from eighth in 2022, fifth in 2023 & 2024, to third in 2025, Andrew Jacked has every right to bet on himself in Las Vegas.

Joe Weider’s Olympia weekend takes place from September 24 to 27. For more information on attending the biggest event in bodybuilding, strength, and fitness, click here.

To follow Andrew Jacked on Instagram, click here.