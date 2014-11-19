15 Exercises for Massive Forearms
Where: Santa Barbara, CA
When: November 28-29, 2014
Venue: Granada Theatre
Friday November 28th
4 IFBB Divisions:
Saturday November 29th
4 NPC Divisions:
Sponsors
Title: WORLD GYM, Intl.
Division: BODYBUILDING.COM, STARKEY, ORTHOPEDIC PAIN SPECIALISTS (Dr. Timothy Davis M.D.)
Presenting: QUEST Nutrition, GASPARI Nutrition, Cellucor, Brett Davis Nutrition
Plus there will be an expo held within the Granada with 16 vendors this year.