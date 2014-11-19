Where: Santa Barbara, CA

When: November 28-29, 2014

Venue: Granada Theatre

Friday November 28th

4 IFBB Divisions:

Men's BODYBUILDING

Men's PHYSIQUE

Women's PHYSIQUE

Women's BIKINI

Saturday November 29th

4 NPC Divisions:

Men's BODYBUILDING

Men's PHYSIQUE

Women's PHYSIQUE

Women's BIKINI

Sponsors

Title: WORLD GYM, Intl.

Division: BODYBUILDING.COM, STARKEY, ORTHOPEDIC PAIN SPECIALISTS (Dr. Timothy Davis M.D.)

Presenting: QUEST Nutrition, GASPARI Nutrition, Cellucor, Brett Davis Nutrition

Plus there will be an expo held within the Granada with 16 vendors this year.