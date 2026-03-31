Joseph Baena, the 28-year-old son of bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, has proven to be a chip off the Austrian Oak, taking victory during his bodybuilding debut.

Baena, who is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mildred Baena, turned heads on March 24, 2026, with an Instagram post that revealed his chiselled physique along with the caption, “You have to shock the muscles!”—playing homage to Dad’s classic 1977 docudrama, Pumping Iron. The actor and fitness model then entered the NPC Natural Colorado State Championships on March 28 and did Dad proud.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Baena (@joebaena)

Joseph Baena’s Bodybuilding Debut Results (Full Breakdown)

“Mission Accomplished!” wrote Baena as he celebrated an impressive haul of titles in his first competitive bodybuilding contest, winning in the following categories:

Men’s Open Bodybuilding Heavy Weight Class

Men’s Classic Physique True Novice

Men’s Classic Physique Novice

Baena also picked up second place in the Men’s Classic Physique Open Class C event.

Prepping for the competition, the young bodybuilder had explained that his diet mainly consisted of “Chicken, rice and everything nice,” adding that chicken and ground beef were his go-to sources of protein. “I’ve come to realize that consistency is really the key to getting lean and not losing muscle,” he shared.

Bodybuilding Community Reacts to Joseph Baena’s Win

While The Terminator star couldn’t attend the Colorado show and support his offspring’s debut, due to the small matter of being in England for the Arnold UK, the seven-time Mr Olympia, who won his first Mr. Universe at the age of 20, must have been incredibly proud of Baena. The boy certainly did good, and bodybuilding’s elite were quick to add their own well wishes. “So awesome!” commented Phil Heath, who is also a seven-time Mr. Olympia winner. “Well done,” added Lee Priest. “Congratulations,” offered Wesley Vissers. What a way to get started in competitive bodybuilding!

To follow Joe Baena’s progress on Instagram, click here.