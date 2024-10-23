Bodybuilder Chuck “Kali Muscle” Kirkendall has built a loyal fanbase online thanks to his mission of informing followers about the pitfalls of performance enhancing drugs, so a recent revelation that he’d had his eye color changed has drawn a typically divided response.

Chuck Kirkendall aka Kali Muscle seemingly had the world at this feet when he got himself on the right side of the law and came out of prison with a plan to pursue bodybuilding. He was the overall winner in the Mr California contest in 2012 and has appeared in numerous commercials including as a bodybuilder in those Geico ads, but after suffering a serious heart attack, Kali Muscle vowed to quit steroids, and warned others of the dangers too.

How Can Eye Color Be Permanently Changed?

On October 5, 2024, Kali Muscle took to Instagram to inform his 1.3 million Instagram followers that he’d undergone an extreme operation. “I permanently changed my I eye color,” he wrote, thanking the team at Kerato NYC. The company says that it transforms eye colors via “cosmetic keratopigmentation”. Unlike implants, laser depigmentation, or eye tattooing, their official website says this process “keeps your eyes intact, eliminating intraocular complications and minimizing recovery time.” Apparently, more than 1,000 cases have been treated successfully since KERATO launched in 2019.

Kali Muscle vlogged that for him, the process began with a face-to-face consultation, with the procedure successfully carried out the very next day. The effects were fairly instant, providing Kali Muscle with pale blue/grey eyes instead of the brown peepers that he was born with. As you would expect, the revelation has divided his followers, however. “Oh wow, the color came out really nice!” wrote one Instagram user, adding: “Welcome to the blue eyes gang.” Others were more perplexed though. “I don’t get how you talk about not ingesting/using artificial things but you do this?” asked a follower.

“Anyway, whatever reason for this I hope you’re happy with the decision.” Others were pro choice. “Honestly, who cares?” asked another user. “He got the money he got, let him live. He’s not hurting no one.” The last line goes to Kali Muscle himself however, who ended his video with a green eyes emoticon simply saying “Don’t be jealous.” Whatever your own opinion, there’s no doubt that he’s brought more eyes to his social media accounts.

