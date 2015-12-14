There's strong—and then there's throwing 542 pounds over your body strong. On Dec. 12th at the Fifth Russian Federation President Weightlifting Cup in Grozny, Russia, Ilya Ilyin did just that—shattering two world records (his own) in the process.

With this 246 kilogram clean and jerk, the two-time Olympic champ and four-time World Champ broke his previous world record for the 105 kilogram weight class and finished with a total of 437 kilograms—another fresh WR for the Kazakh.

His motivation? Love of the motherland—"I dedicate my victory to the Independence Day of Kazakhstan."

Illyin goes home with two world records, homeland pride, and a stamp of approval from John Cena, who retweeted a link of Ilyin in action.