International Sports Hall of Fame founder Dr. Robert Goldman, Senior Vice President Fairfax Hackley, and the ISHOF Global Advisory Board have announced that a world-class group of athletes and champions will make up the 2026 class as part of their 15th anniversary.

The elite group that was revealed on July 8 is made up of five athletes as well as a historic group that is celebrating their centennial anniversary in 2026. These members will be officially inducted at the 2026 Induction Ceremony in the Grand Ballroom of the Palms Hotel in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, Sept. 26 as part of Olympia weekend.

Dr. Goldman has hosted the induction ceremony every year since its founding in 2012, and he shared his thoughts on the upcoming class that will be among the legends that have previously been welcomed.

“The Class of 2026 joins an elite group of champions whose accomplishments have motivated and inspired millions around the world,” Dr. Goldman said. “Our inductees are recognized not only for their extraordinary athletic achievements, but also for their commitment to giving back through charitable work, leadership, and service to others.”

Hackley also looks forward to seeing these new Hall of Famers receive their gold medals and have their moments in the spotlight.

He said, “This represents our most unique and diverse Class in our 15 years! This is a truly stellar group of people who in every way represents what and who we will induct.”

Who Was Named to the International Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2026?

VITOMIR MARIČIĆ

Vitomir Maričić was not only a multiple-time world champion freediver but an advocate for marine conservation. Competitively, Maričić has taken gold in both pool and depth events but may be most famous for his astounding Guinness world record for the longest voluntary breath-hold underwater of 29 minutes, 3 seconds. In February 2026, Maričić set another Guiness world record for the heaviest underwater squat with a lift of 300 kilograms (661 pounds). He has used his platform to support marine life, establish protected areas, and to counter illegal fishing

GARRY KASPAROV

From 1984 until 2005, Garry Kasparov was the number one ranked chess player in the world. That level of dominance in that sport has not been seen before or since. In 1999, he achieved a peak FIDE rating of 2851, a historical milestone that stood untouched for 14 years until it was finally surpassed by Magnus Carlsen in 2013. Kasparov is also seen as a pioneer in human versus artificial intelligence (AI) competition, has written multiple books, and is the sitting chairman of the New York-based Human Rights Foundation, where he advocates for individual liberty and democracy around the world.

DEXTER JACKSON

Known throughout his 20-plus year career as “The Blade,” Dexter Jackson is the only man in bodybuilding history to have appeared on the Olympia stage 21 times. His 29 professional victories, also the most on the men’s side of the stage, include his signature win at the 2008 Mr. Olympia in Las Vegas when he pulled off what was then considered the upset of the century by defeating two-time champion Jay Cutler. Jackson retired from the stage at the 2020 Mr. Olympia in Orlando, FL. Jackson’s future induction will bring the total of Olympia championships in the ISHOF to 59.

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FORREST GRIFFIN

Forrest Griffin’s meteoric rise began when he burst onto the MMA scene by winning the first season of The Ultimate Fighter. It concluded by being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. In between, he also became the Light-Heavyweight Champion of the World and amassed 19 professional wins against seven losses. Griffin was known for hard-hitting and captivating fights against the likes of fellow legends Tito Ortiz, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, and Rich Franklin.

THE HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

One of the longest-lasting entertainment groups in the history of sports, the Harlem Globetrotters are celebrating 100 years of making memories around the world with their unique combination of skills, ball handling, tricks, and comedy. The various lineups that have worn their jerseys have played over 27,000 games since 1926. The organization even broke glass ceilings by introducing women as part of their team, including Lynette Woodard, who was the first in 1985, and current players Eryka “Spice” Sidney and Kaylin “Sunshine” West.

ERIC DICKERSON

One of the most revered running backs in football history, Eric Dickerson set the single season record for most yards in a season with 2,105 in 1984. That record still stands today. Dickerson was also a five-time First Team All-Pro, a six-time Pro Bowler in his 11 seasons as part of four teams, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999. He is also a member of the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, and his #29 jersey was retired by the Los Angeles Rams in recognition for his efforts on the field.

The 15th ISHOF induction ceremony is a free event for the public to attend. For more information on the ISHOF, go to sportshof.org. You can find out more about the 2026 Olympia Weekend at mrolympia.com .